Amherst council denies request for conservation easement on mill property

“That would give us an opportunity to ensure that there is indeed a public benefit to this and it isn’t just something that’s just a benefit to an individual landowner,” Carter said to council.

Council held a public hearing on the request in December. Watts at the time told McCormack while he fully supports the mill project, his concern is the land slated for an easement would be landlocked and the town’s investment in infrastructure would be negated.

“Once it’s there, it’s there. It’s done,” Watts said during the December 2019 meeting.

McCormack during the Nov. 12 meeting said the easement supports the bucolic atmosphere of a project in which his company has invested several million dollars.

“I actually want the trail system there,” McCormack said, adding he believes it’s important for tourism and enhancing the mill as a destination. “I do think it will not just benefit the project, it will benefit the town.”

Reached for comment following the meeting, he said his goal with the easement was to place a priority on the mill, both as a historic treasure and a major draw for Amherst County.