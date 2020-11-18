Amherst council denies request for conservation easement on mill property

Amherst Town Council narrowly blocked a developer’s request to place a conservation easement on more than 70 acres around the former Amherst mill on Union Hill Road, the site of a new brewery under renovation.
Dave McCormack, who heads Waukeshaw Development Inc., the company renovating the historic mill into Camp Trapezium, a brewery and restaurant, sought the conservation easement, a legal agreement that permanently limits use of land and ensures no future development occurs. He has said his goal is to retain the bucolic nature of the mill property.
Council voted 2-3 during its Nov. 12 meeting on a motion to amend the town’s comprehensive plan and allow the easement on the south side of Union Hill Road between the former Amherst Milling Company and the nearby Mill Race subdivision. The failed motion, which members Kenneth Bunch and Sarah Ogden supported, means the easement will not be allowed.
Vice Mayor Rachel Carton and councilors Ken Watts and Janice Wheaton voted against the motion. Town Manager Sara Carter said the matter is complex as the town has invested in water and sewer infrastructure on the property with a previous expectation for development in the area.
“There is a very real concern that if the mill is not successful, that the conservation easement will have locked the Town into a scenario where development potential is permanently lost with no coinciding benefit from the mill development,” Carter wrote in a Nov. 6 memo to council. “Unfortunately, there is no means to ensure that the mill will succeed or to have the easement dissolve if the mill is not successful.”
From a development point of view, the best-case scenario for the property’s potential development is about 80 additional homes, including the remainder of the Mill Race subdivision and vacant land between the mill and the neighborhood, according to Carter.
Waukeshaw purchased the mill property in 2017 and has spent the past few years renovating the site. During a September tour of the mill, McCormack expressed hesitation with opening during a pandemic and spoke with high hopes for the site when it opens its doors, including use using many homegrown ingredients for the craft beermaking process. The restaurant will sell brick-oven pizza, McCormack has said.
Carter said the mill, the town’s second brewery, is anticipated to create a strong attraction for the town and provide additional meals and beverage tax revenue, a major income source for the town. She said while a conservation easement in the area is not ideal from a development point of view, she recommended approval if trails for public use were made available.
“This commitment would differentiate this easement from others that have occurred, providing a public benefit regardless of the outcome of the mill’s development,” Carter wrote in the memo.
She told council commercial businesses pay more for utilities than single-family homes and she estimates water and sewer use at the mill probably will account for about a quarter of what potential residential development there could bring. Amending the town’s comprehensive plan to allow for public recreation through a trail network, which McCormack said he is agreeable to, would add to the town’s recreational offerings, according to Carter.
“That would give us an opportunity to ensure that there is indeed a public benefit to this and it isn’t just something that’s just a benefit to an individual landowner,” Carter said to council.
Council held a public hearing on the request in December. Watts at the time told McCormack while he fully supports the mill project, his concern is the land slated for an easement would be landlocked and the town’s investment in infrastructure would be negated.
“Once it’s there, it’s there. It’s done,” Watts said during the December 2019 meeting.
McCormack during the Nov. 12 meeting said the easement supports the bucolic atmosphere of a project in which his company has invested several million dollars.
“I actually want the trail system there,” McCormack said, adding he believes it’s important for tourism and enhancing the mill as a destination. “I do think it will not just benefit the project, it will benefit the town.”
Reached for comment following the meeting, he said his goal with the easement was to place a priority on the mill, both as a historic treasure and a major draw for Amherst County.
“There are so few of these in Amherst,” McCormack said. “Protecting these historic treasures from development encroachment is really important. I can only preserve this for so long, but at some point, years from now, this will be out of my control. I hoped to keep development from the mill in perpetuity, but for some reason this priority is not synching with the majority of Town Council.”
In other news during the Nov. 12 meeting:
Council unanimously approved spending $29,592 for audiovisual improvements to the council chambers to better stream town meetings online. Officials noted the importance of making the meetings available to the public when many residents can’t attend, a heightened need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wheaton said she feels it is important to the community for the town to have a good system in place.
“We need to ride the waves, not be behind the curve on this one,” Carton said.
Council also approved $16,200 to purchase a new HVAC system for the town hall facility.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!