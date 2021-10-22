Amherst council member resigns; town officials looking to fill vacancy

After more than four years of serving on Amherst Town Council, Kenneth Bunch has resigned, according to town officials.
Bunch was appointed to fill a vacancy in March 2017 and was serving a third term in office. He was narrowly reelected to his current term in November 2020 by a razor-thin margin with 436 votes in a council race where four candidates were on the ballot for three seats. He reclaimed the last remaining seat by three votes, according to the finalized results.
Attempts to reach Bunch for comment were not successful.
Bunch brought perspective to town government as a small business owner and as a firefighter and EMT, according to the town’s website. He served on the town's utilities committee prior to stepping down.
Council is accepting applications from residents for appointments to the vacant seat. Interested individuals who are registered to vote in the Town of Amherst are invited to apply on or before Nov. 5. Information on the process, including an application form, can be found online at www.amherstva.gov and in the Amherst Town Hall during normal business hours.