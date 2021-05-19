Amherst council OKs town's $3.6M budget

Amherst Town Council during its May 12 meeting approved the town’s $3.6 million budget for fiscal year 2022 that begins July 1.

Town Manager Sara Carter said the budget balanced the town’s need to continue investing in infrastructure while weathering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town has worked hard to manage costs and maintain a zero levy for real estate and personal property taxes, which has been in place for years in town of just more than 2,300 residents, according to Carter. The town also has reduced connection fees and eliminated availability fees for water and sewer hook ups, she said.

A 1.4% cost-of-living pay increase also is included for town employees. The town employees 19 full time and 11 part time. The 6% of gross charge meals and beverage tax remains in place and the budget and holds all water and sewer rates and fees at the same level as fiscal years 2018 to 2021.

Council voted 3-1, with member Janice Wheaton opposed and member Kenneth Bunch absent, to adopt the budget. No one spoke for or against it during a public hearing in April.

“After the chaos of the pandemic year, we are very grateful to be on a fiscally sound footing and especially glad to see business rebounding in the Town,” Carter said of the new budget in a later email.