Amherst council OKs town's $3.6M budget

Amherst Town Council during its May 12 meeting approved the town’s $3.6 million budget for fiscal year 2022 that begins July 1.
Town Manager Sara Carter said the budget balanced the town’s need to continue investing in infrastructure while weathering the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town has worked hard to manage costs and maintain a zero levy for real estate and personal property taxes, which has been in place for years in town of just more than 2,300 residents, according to Carter. The town also has reduced connection fees and eliminated availability fees for water and sewer hook ups, she said.
A 1.4% cost-of-living pay increase also is included for town employees. The town employees 19 full time and 11 part time. The 6% of gross charge meals and beverage tax remains in place and the budget and holds all water and sewer rates and fees at the same level as fiscal years 2018 to 2021.
Council voted 3-1, with member Janice Wheaton opposed and member Kenneth Bunch absent, to adopt the budget. No one spoke for or against it during a public hearing in April.
“After the chaos of the pandemic year, we are very grateful to be on a fiscally sound footing and especially glad to see business rebounding in the Town,” Carter said of the new budget in a later email.
The general fund in fiscal year 2021-22 is $1,202,614 while the water, sewer and garbage funds combined total $2,191,218. The fund for the town’s Industrial Development Authority is $83,826.
The budget does not yet include anticipated federal stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan as the town has not yet received formal notification or guidance on how the money must be spent, according to Carter. The $1.9 trillion stimulus package was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.
Carter has told council the range she has seen for how much the town government may receive is $400,000 to $1.9 million. The money will delivered in two phases and can be used through 2024, she said.
Council expects to schedule a retreat meeting specifically for discussing the ARP money and how it should be spent once more is known.
Virginia will receive almost $634 million to distribute to towns across the state, based on their population. Amherst County is set to receive $6.1 million from the federal stimulus package while the school division also anticipates getting $7 million.
The money can be used to replace lost budget revenues, pay extraordinary expenses during the public health crisis and address other critical needs, including the toll of the COVID-19 crisis on families, businesses and workers in essential businesses.
Generally, localities were “pretty pleased with the guidance,” said Michelle Gowdy, executive director of the municipal league, which represents cities, towns and a smattering of counties.
“There are many places in there where there is a lot of leeway for the money,” Gowdy said. “We appreciate that they kept in mind that localities need flexibility in how they spend it.”
Also during the May 12 meeting, council voted 3-1, with Wheaton opposed, to purchase a 35-kilowatt generator for the Town of Amherst Police Department at a projected cost of $17,344. Two other estimates for a generator with less kilowatt capacity came in at $9,619 and $12,658.
The generator is important for ongoing town police efforts to become a state-accredited department, according to town officials.
Councilman Kenneth Watts backed the investment and said it is important to plan for future years rather than just considering short-term decisions.
“This town has gotten in trouble with this ‘let’s just pay for today’ versus paying for the future,” Watts said. “I’m a firm believer if you’re going to do it, plan for the future and do it right.”
In one other matter, council voted 3-2, with Wheaton and councilwoman Sharon Turner opposed, to approve a measure for allowing in-town utility rates for nonprofits outside the town’s limits that benefit the town and experience financial hardships.
Leaders of the Amherst Recreation Center’s community pool at 528 Kenmore Road recently requested a reduced water rate, which spurred the measure.
“I’m concerned we’re opening a door that shouldn’t be opened,” Turner said.
Mayor Dwayne Tuggle, who rarely votes unless there is a tie, was the swing vote and stressed the nonprofit’s functions must specifically benefit town residents and the applications would be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Carter said the policy would apply to a relatively small pool of applicants.
“The thing I like about it is I feel like it has checks and balances,” Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said of the policy adjustment, adding it could be revised if necessary.
Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed.