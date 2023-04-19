After a few months of review and debate, Amherst Town Council narrowly approved a zoning ordinance change at its April 12 meeting that allows short-term rentals through a special use permit in residential-zoned areas.

Council voted 3-2 with members Doug Thompson and Sharon Turner opposed, members Mike Driskill and Andra Higginbotham voting in favor and Mayor Dwayne Tuggle casting the deciding vote. Councilor Janice Wheaton, who has publicly described her opposition to short-term rentals in residential areas, was absent during the vote. Tuggle only votes in cases of a deadlock.

The zoning text change debate was driven by a short-term rental use application from Tyler and Emily Wynn for a residence on Pine Street. Town zoning didn’t have any regulations for short-term rentals in residential, R-1 and R-2, districts so the special use measure was brought forward with the only other option of rezoning to a business district, which a few councilors said they oppose on the grounds of spot zoning.

Driskill and Thompson served on a committee that prior to the April 12 meeting reviewed “boiler plate” requirements for short-term rentals, including that all applicants have a town business license and pay the appropriate lodging tax. If the property owner has a third-party intermediary for payment of taxes, the responsibility of full compliance with filing and paying of taxes lies with the owner, the policy states.

Other measures in the policy include:

The owner providing point-of-contact information to the town government and keeping it current.

No renter/guest on-street parking is allowed.

No outside events after 10 p.m. and no amplified sound outdoors.

Overnight occupancy shall not exceed the advertised number of guests or beds and if no such guest number is advertised, the overnight occupancy shall not exceed the number of furnished bed spaces.

No rental shall be made unless the contracting renter/guest is age 21 or older

The owner/agent is responsible for refuse removal into receptacles dedicated to the rental property and for ensuring the receptacles are emptied during weekly refuse pickup.

Additional requirements or restrictions on specific short-term rentals may be imposed based on neighbors’ objections, special conditions and unique environments, the policy adds.

Driskill said the intent of the policy is to have basic rules that apply to all Airbnb operations. Tuggle said it lays out the groundwork for town rules.

Turner said she wanted more discussion on the policy and she feels more measures are needed.

“These would be standard conditions that go with the special use permit,” Town Manager Sara McGuffin said of the policy the committee formed. “This would be the starting point we would go forward with.”

Turner said she understands the desire some feel to get regulations in place but felt more review is needed.

“I think it is very important we get the wording right,” Turner said, adding: “There are some things that need to be flushed out. I think it needs to be a little more detailed than what’s been proposed so far.”

McGuffin described the special use permit route as “middle ground” between those who don’t want short-term rentals at all and those who support them without the special use permit review, which requires public hearings during review by council and the town’s planning commission.

“This is a path for people to be able do an Airbnb in a residential area and still allow there to be input from the public if there’s an issue we’re not aware of with that particular property,” McGuffin said.

Turner said she feels more regulations should be vetted.

“It’s not as simple as it’s being laid out here,” she said. “I see some things that need to be in place … I am not happy about this. I want to get it right the first time. I do not think we are doing our due diligence. I would like to take the time and get it right so everybody is on the same page.”

Thompson said he felt “ambushed” with the wording in the policy and portions he became aware of a half hour or so before the April 12 meeting kicked off.

“I don’t know what to think about this,” Thompson said of some of the policy language.

In motioning for approval of the special use permit measure, Driskill said the matter could be reviewed in a year. In a February meeting, he referred to short-term rentals as “the way of the future” that town leadership should embrace, noting the need to keep them regulated to certain standards.

“I’d like to see these people get to work,” Driskill said of short-term rental operators.

Council also agreed on April 12 to defer votes on the pending applications for the Wynns and another couple, Svet and Shah Kanev, to operate short-term rentals.

“I would like for the policy to be written up and handed to these applicants,” Tuggle said.

At a public hearing in February, numerous town residents spoke in favor of allowing short-term rentals as a way to help operators earn supplemental income while providing more lodging options and contributing to the town’s economy. Several opponents, however, said they feel it would change their residential neighborhoods and Amherst’s small town charm.