Amherst council votes not to extend town attorney's contract

Longtime attorney for the Town of Amherst, Tom Berry, will no longer serve in the role when his contract with the town ends Dec. 31, according to a recent council vote.
Amherst Town Council voted 1-4 on a motion at its Sept. 8 meeting to extend Berry’s contract through Dec. 31, 2022. The failed vote, with Councilman Ken Watts the lone member supporting it, followed a closed session in which council discussed Berry’s performance review.
Council gave direction to Town Manager Sara Carter to issue a request for proposal for town attorney services, according to the minutes.
Since January 2005, the town has contracted its legal services with Berry, who has a law practice office in Lovingston and is a familiar face in the Amherst and Nelson courthouses. Council did not give reasons for Berry’s imminent departure after returning to open session Sept. 8.
“Mr. Berry, we would like to thank you for your service,” Mayor Dwayne Tuggle said to Berry just after the vote.
Tuggle, who does not take part in votes except in cases of a tie, gave Berry an opportunity to speak following the vote.
“You know, I thought about this very carefully and I anticipated not being [given a contract extension],” Berry said during the meeting. “The knock on it was not being as responsive to council as much as council wanted me to be responsive to. If that’s the problem, then I’m sorry I didn’t correct that.”
Berry could not be reached for further comment.
"The Town has been well served by Mr. Berry for many years and we are thankful for his stewardship of the Town and its affairs," Town Manager Sara Carter said in a later statement.
Berry said during the meeting he is a negotiator and tried to settle everything that came before him while representing the town. He said he has tried to keep the costs of his services down for the town and he’s always outsourced anything he didn’t think he could handle.
“I have never mixed bones about that,” Berry told council, referring to outsourcing some matters.
The town’s budget for attorney services a few years ago was $40,000, according to the town’s website. The line item was cut to $20,000 in the current fiscal year, as Carter explained the town budgeted more in recent years while working on town code updates.
Berry said he was "surprised in one sense" by the vote and he enjoyed working with each council member and Tuggle.
"I enjoyed working for the town," Berry said. "I tried to give you the best advice I could … As far as doing the job, I hope I’ve done the job as I’m supposed to do. I felt I have. And sometimes it’s best to maybe move on.”
Reached after the meeting, Watts said he too was surprised by the vote and feels colleagues wanted to go in another direction.