Amherst council votes not to extend town attorney's contract

Berry could not be reached for further comment.

"The Town has been well served by Mr. Berry for many years and we are thankful for his stewardship of the Town and its affairs," Town Manager Sara Carter said in a later statement.

Berry said during the meeting he is a negotiator and tried to settle everything that came before him while representing the town. He said he has tried to keep the costs of his services down for the town and he’s always outsourced anything he didn’t think he could handle.

“I have never mixed bones about that,” Berry told council, referring to outsourcing some matters.

The town’s budget for attorney services a few years ago was $40,000, according to the town’s website. The line item was cut to $20,000 in the current fiscal year, as Carter explained the town budgeted more in recent years while working on town code updates.

Berry said he was "surprised in one sense" by the vote and he enjoyed working with each council member and Tuggle.

"I enjoyed working for the town," Berry said. "I tried to give you the best advice I could … As far as doing the job, I hope I’ve done the job as I’m supposed to do. I felt I have. And sometimes it’s best to maybe move on.”