Amherst County announces hiring of new building inspector

Amherst County recently hired a building inspector, Waylon Meeks, to the join the department of community development.

In the role Meeks will perform inspections to ensure new and remodeled buildings comply with the Uniform Statewide Building Code and local ordinances. Other duties include assuring buildings are constructed according to approved plans that ensure the health, safety and welfare of county residents and guests.

County officials spoke of the position’s need during budget and planning sessions in 2021.

Meeks, from Lowesville, spent many years working with his family’s construction business, according to the county. He also brings 19 years of experience with the Virginia Department of Transportation and time in the Amherst County Maintenance Department.