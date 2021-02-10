Amherst County authorizes improvements to Coolwell waste facility

After deciding not to pursue building a new solid waste convenience center in Madison Heights, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors has authorized infrastructure improvements to the Coolwell Convenience Center.

The cost of installing two additional solid waste compactors and two self-contained recycle compactors and related concrete and installation work is about $250,000, according to the county's public works department. The site on N. Coolwell Road several miles south of the town of Amherst is at capacity, according to Brian Thacker, public works director.

The county was considering building a new solid waste center on the site of a former landfill on Riverview Road in Madison Heights, but officials decided not to proceed after a wave of opposition from residents in that area. After more than a dozen residents spoke against building a center on Riverview Road during a public hearing in December, the Amherst County Planning Commission recommended denial of a special exception and the county has not proceeded further.