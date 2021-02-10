Amherst County authorizes improvements to Coolwell waste facility

After deciding not to pursue building a new solid waste convenience center in Madison Heights, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors has authorized infrastructure improvements to the Coolwell Convenience Center.
The cost of installing two additional solid waste compactors and two self-contained recycle compactors and related concrete and installation work is about $250,000, according to the county's public works department. The site on N. Coolwell Road several miles south of the town of Amherst is at capacity, according to Brian Thacker, public works director.
The county was considering building a new solid waste center on the site of a former landfill on Riverview Road in Madison Heights, but officials decided not to proceed after a wave of opposition from residents in that area. After more than a dozen residents spoke against building a center on Riverview Road during a public hearing in December, the Amherst County Planning Commission recommended denial of a special exception and the county has not proceeded further.
Since December public works staff has worked a considerable amount of overtime for drivers and landfill operators to alleviate the overflow of waste and recycled goods at the Coolwell site, a staff report to the board states. The center north of Madison Heights is by far the largest collector of trash and recyclables compared to the other five centers.
"All the sites combined don't equal what Coolwell does in a month, year, beyond," Thacker said.
The public works department recommends building a separate entrance into the center off of the current access road, which will improve the traffic flow and increase safety as residents often speed in and out of it's only entrance and exit, according to the report. Public works also suggests gate and fence improvements to help with the traffic flow and safety.
Supervisor David Pugh said he's heard from two former county supervisors representing District 5, a large portion of Madison Heights, who did not support a new facility on Riverview Road. He said he favors expanding the Coolwell site, which he feels will save the county money in costs overall.
"It’s a large facility. It’s got a substantial amount of acreage," Pugh said. "It’s not that far from Riverview or any other area of Madison Heights to get to Coolwell Road."
The staff report states the improvements will allow the center to operate more efficiently and curtails the number of hauls and overtime public works drivers are performing on the weekends.