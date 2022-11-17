Amherst County availability fees structure changed, move called a win for economic development

The Amherst County Service Authority and county board of supervisors have approved an ordinance change to the assessment of availability fees on new development within the county.

Those fees serve to reimburse the ACSA, which provides water and sewer service to thousands of customers in the county, for costs of installing infrastructure to new developments. The fees also replenish reserves to pay for extensions of infrastructure to new areas, according to Bob Hopkins, director of the ACSA.

The measure the ASCA board and supervisors jointly approved Nov. 15 includes changing the term “availability fee” to “system development fee,” which means a one-time charge paid prior to connection to the water or sewer facilities based on the estimated average daily water volume meter size to be used by the connection.

Changing the structure of the availability fee rates to one based on water meter size is easier to understand, Hopkins said.

The current rates on a variety of business uses is replaced by a fee structure based on water meter sizes, which includes:

5/8 inch and 3/4 inch: $3,000 ($4,500 sewer)

1 inch: $7,500 ($11,250 sewer)

1 ½ inch: $15,000 ($22,500 sewer)

2 inch: $24,000 ($36,000 sewer)

3 inch: $48,000 ($72,000 sewer)

4 inch: $75,000 ($112,500 sewer)

6 inch: $150,000 ($225,000 sewer)

Victoria Hanson, executive director for the Economic Development Authority of Amherst County, said the EDA has maintained the previous structure of specific availability fees has held back growth in the county and the change is much welcomed.

The EDA believes the new fee system is more affordable, equitable and straightforward for developers and businesses, Hanson said.

Calvin Kennon, a member of the EDA's board of directors, during a public hearing Nov. 15 said he is very much in favor of the change.

"I believe this will put us in a very competitive situation with our neighboring counties when it comes down to availability fees," Kennon said. "I think this will be a big win for economic development."

Kennon said he is appreciative of the work put into the ordinance change.

ACSA board member Turner Perrow said he thinks the measure is a great example of working with the EDA, listening to their concerns and working to be more friendly to the business community.

"I am very pleased that we were able to work on this," Perrow said.

Perrow publicly thanked executive directors of the EDA and ACSA boards for their efforts.

"I think we came up with something that is equitable for the service authority, the county and people wishing to develop and making it more friendly to do so," Tom Martin, ACSA board member and county supervisor, said.