Amherst County awarded added CARES Act money for broadband expansion

Amherst County recently announced the county has been awarded additional broadband funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) in the amount of $1.37 million.
The grant will fund three different projects in the Gladstone, Boxwood Farm, and Piney River/Temperance areas and bring high-speed broadband to underserved portions of eastern Amherst County, according to a news release. Combined, the three projects will bring fiber optic broadband access to 466 homes. The grant requires that the work be completed by Dec. 25.
The work will be performed by Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Nelson County-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, which was previously awarded a $500,000 contract for a separate project that will bring broadband access to 251 homes. That project must be completed by Dec. 30.
The county already has received more than $5 million in CARES Act money and has set aside a portion of that for internet expansion, a measure officials and some residents have described as vital with many residents and students working and learning from home during the pandemic.
Rural eastern Amherst County has limited options for connectivity, which limits the effectiveness of virtual classrooms and options for residents to work at home when necessary under COVID-19 guidelines or restrictions, according to the county’s grant application.
The Boxwood Farm Road project leverages an investment from Amherst County’s CARES Act funding to bring high-speed, fiber optic-based broadband service into the Boxwood Farm and Grandma’s Hill Road areas, providing 7.7 miles of infrastructure, according to the county. The Piney River-Temperance project leverages CVEC’s fiber network to reach non-CVEC members, establishing 7 miles of overhead fiber into Amherst County. The project in Gladstone would extend underground fiber from a communication hut along U.S. 60 passing numerous homes and businesses in areas with public parking and will provide connectivity for free.
Amherst County Public Schools this year is operating the Amherst Remote Academy for more than 1,000 students who elected not to return to the traditional in-person school setting because of the pandemic. School officials have agreed to set aside $450,000 to contribute to the county’s internet expansion efforts.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors has about $2 million of CARES money which could go toward broadband contracts in 2021, though the amount is subject to change depending on whether it is used for other purposes, according to County Administrator Dean Rodgers.
“Starting in January, we’ll be working with our consultant, Lit Communities, to begin pursuing grants from different levels of government and corporate foundations,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers said a range of funding opportunities are available for rural broadband projects and the county will purse all of them.
“We received this latest grant due to swift staff, consultant and contractor action to be one of the first applications submitted,” Rodgers said.
