Amherst County awarded added CARES Act money for broadband expansion

Amherst County recently announced the county has been awarded additional broadband funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) in the amount of $1.37 million.

The grant will fund three different projects in the Gladstone, Boxwood Farm, and Piney River/Temperance areas and bring high-speed broadband to underserved portions of eastern Amherst County, according to a news release. Combined, the three projects will bring fiber optic broadband access to 466 homes. The grant requires that the work be completed by Dec. 25.

The work will be performed by Firefly Fiber Broadband, a subsidiary of Nelson County-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, which was previously awarded a $500,000 contract for a separate project that will bring broadband access to 251 homes. That project must be completed by Dec. 30.

The county already has received more than $5 million in CARES Act money and has set aside a portion of that for internet expansion, a measure officials and some residents have described as vital with many residents and students working and learning from home during the pandemic.