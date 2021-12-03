Amherst County bans all outdoor burning

Outdoor burning in Amherst County is banned effective immediately, a county official announced Friday.
The ban applies to any outdoor burning, including yard debris, agricultural or land-clearing burns, according to a news release from Sam Bryant, director of public safety.
Persistent dry weather and low humidity have created a situation that, when coupled with vegetation in a dormant dry state, will allow fires to start quickly, according to Bryant.
"This decision has been made with the safety of the citizens of Amherst County as a top priority," the release said. "The burn ban will remain in effect until such time as conditions improve and it is determined the extreme fire danger has ended."
Citizens are cautioned to be alert for any fire hazards and are asked to call 911 if any open-air fire is observed.
"Caution and care should be practiced until the ban is lifted," the release said. "The public's cooperation and assistance is appreciated."