Amherst County borrowing $6M for list of solid waste system projects

Amherst County is in the process of borrowing up to $6 million for a list of solid waste projects for the Department of Public Works.
The county board of supervisors voted 3-1 during an Oct. 6 meeting, with member David Pugh opposed and member Jimmy Ayers absent, to pursue moving forward on the list until the $6 million limit is reached.
The county aims to take advantage of interest rates that are at an all-time low, lowering costs while maintaining money for needful purposes, according to a staff report to supervisors. Amherst County is working to consolidate debt with the Virginia Resources Authority, a move anticipated to result in likely more than $1 million in savings over the next 25 years, the report states.
Through consolidating debt, a component of $6 million is freed up for improvements to the county’s overall solid waste system. The board in January approved a $2.7 million contract for Price Buildings, Inc. in Rocky Mount to construct a transfer station at the county’s landfill site, build a new solid waste convenience center on Boxwood Farm Road and make upgrades to a solid waste disposal site on Coolwell Road.
The transfer station, a building where waste hauled to the landfill is loaded on trucks and disposed of outside the county, is planned for completion in November 2021, County Administrator Dean Rodgers has said. The county eventually will close the landfill, though the door hasn’t been shut on potentially using it again in future years.
The project list includes $1.2 million at the transfer station site and landfill and $750,000 each for two prospective solid waste convenience center sites in Madison Heights and on U.S. 60 West in northwestern Amherst County.
In other news:
The board voted to shorten the county landfill’s hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday hours to 8 a.m. to noon. The board expanded the hours in April in anticipation of receiving additional and brush hauls from residents but the measure has not been cost-effective, according to a report before the board.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!