Amherst County borrowing $6M for list of solid waste system projects

Amherst County is in the process of borrowing up to $6 million for a list of solid waste projects for the Department of Public Works.

The county board of supervisors voted 3-1 during an Oct. 6 meeting, with member David Pugh opposed and member Jimmy Ayers absent, to pursue moving forward on the list until the $6 million limit is reached.

The county aims to take advantage of interest rates that are at an all-time low, lowering costs while maintaining money for needful purposes, according to a staff report to supervisors. Amherst County is working to consolidate debt with the Virginia Resources Authority, a move anticipated to result in likely more than $1 million in savings over the next 25 years, the report states.

Through consolidating debt, a component of $6 million is freed up for improvements to the county’s overall solid waste system. The board in January approved a $2.7 million contract for Price Buildings, Inc. in Rocky Mount to construct a transfer station at the county’s landfill site, build a new solid waste convenience center on Boxwood Farm Road and make upgrades to a solid waste disposal site on Coolwell Road.