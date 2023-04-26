Amherst County will hold a public hearing on the county’s proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget during a May 1 board of supervisors’ meeting.

The budget’s general fund of $56.2 million is a $5.8 million increase, or 11.5%, over the current budget. It proposes a 7% pay raise for county employees and $2.5 million in additional funding to Amherst County Public Schools, an increase of 18%, bringing the total contribution to schools to $16.2 million.

Real estate and personal property tax revenues combined are $31.9 million and other tax revenue totals $9.2 million. The budget proposal includes no and reduces personal property taxes on vehicles by 20% to effects of continuing supply chain issues driven by the pandemic and global instability resulting in used vehicles values rising sharply, according to the county.

Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said in a budget narrative posted on the county’s website that the Amherst County of Supervisors’ mission to nurture a vibrant and healthy community through transparent and fiscally responsible leadership and quality services is met in the fiscal plan.

“We have stayed true to this mission while expanding county services within our means and identifying efficiencies and cost savings where possible,” Bryant wrote.

The county’s unemployment rate is 2.8%, according to the Virginia Employment Commission, down from a high of 9.2% during the COVID-19 pandemic. That mark is 2.5% below the national average and slightly above the state level by , Bryant wrote.

“Even with the winding down of the pandemic and unemployment back to normal, the county and its citizens are dealing with inflation that has grown 14% over the last two calendar years,” Bryant said.

The county is spending 29% on education, 21% public safety, 9% human services, 8% on debt service, 3% capital improvements the remaining general fund. Taxes make up 74% of the county’s revenue.

The budget plan includes a new position for the public works department for the purpose of code enforcement and cleanup in supporting beautification efforts on the county’s roadways, particularly U.S. 29. The proposal also adds funding for a fourth medic unit to the serve the county.

The fiscal plan includes a market study for staff and pay adjustments. The “volatile” economy has increased the county’s turnover as employees better opportunities, Bryant wrote.

“Recruiting and retention are becoming challenging in some areas,” Bryant said in the narrative.

While the county government did not suffer effects from the pandemic in the 2023 fiscal year and has experienced more tax revenue from increased local spending and real estate and personal property values going up, public safety needs are growing and capital improvement investments are significant, Bryant wrote.

“Reducing aging infrastructure equipment is the most significant repeated drain on the unobligated General Fund [reserve balance],” Bryant said.

Six full-time positions were not funded merit pay hikes for staff included, he said.

“As staff continues to meet efficiencies, additional positions will be required as workload demands rise,” Bryant wrote.

Despite those challenges, the budget plan supports efforts for the county to be known for its safety, neighborly atmosphere, businesses, quality schools, recreational opportunities and passion for its natural beauty, Bryant said.

“Our investments in education, public safety, staffing needs, supporting our valued employees and services, and planning will serve the community for years with improved processes, facilities, and parks,” he said.

The public hearing will be at 7 p.m. May 1 in the public meeting room of the county administration building, 153 Washington St. in Amherst. The budget is planned for adoption the following week. To view the draft budget in its entirety, visit www.countyofamherst.com.