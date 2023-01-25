Amherst County budget proposal includes new position to beautify U.S. 29 corridor

Amherst County’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget that takes effect July 1 is expected to have a 5% pay raise for county employees when it is formally presented to the board of supervisors in upcoming months, according to discussion during the board’s Jan. 17 budget work session.

The board discussed potential supplemental spending line items that would add to what already is funded in the current county budget, if approved, during the work session. The one-time spending projects total just more than $422,000 and recurring costs are at $723,640, for a combined tally of $1.3 million, but no final decisions have been made as supervisors are in the preliminary stage of reviewing figures.

One potential addition that generated discussion during the work session: a new staff position in the maintenance department who would enforce code on the U.S. 29 corridor and perform tasks to beautify the roadway.

Nate Young, acting co-director of community development, said the idea of the new position, which would have a recurring cost of $43,200 and one-time expenses of $35,000, is add more manpower for beautification efforts along U.S. 29. From picking up trash to trimming trees and cutting grass, Young said the goal is to make the corridor look better.

Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said that position, if approved, would fall under the public works department and could serve other functions if needed in addition to the U.S. 29 beautification goal.

“I’m convinced now that it is a good idea,” Supervisor Claudia Tucker said. “We’ve got to start somewhere. What we’ve been doing is not working. I absolutely support this.”

Bryant said the county has relied on the Virginia Department of Transportation to clean the corridor and noted staffing challenges with using inmates from the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority to help in those endeavors.

“We feel like we have no control over that corridor,” Bryant said. “We struggle to have that control because we don’t have the staff to do it.”

Bryant said the position is the county’s own “boots on the ground” staff approach to making the roadway look better.

“There’s constant litter on our corridor,” Bryant said. “We struggle to have someone constantly out there picking up trash.”

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said if the position is added to the budget he doesn’t want it to negate the responsibilities of VDOT along the corridor or replacing the use of inmates when available.

“I don’t want us to put unrealistic expectations on one person,” Martin said.

Bryant said with the beautification committee’s help, VDOT more than doubled the amount of times it cuts grass along the roadway, which he added “has made all the difference in the world.” VDOT does not intend to change that agreement and is looking at potentially increasing the grass upkeep, he said.

“I agree, I don’t think this person is going to save everything, but I think we can be much more responsive and when a bag of litter blows out, we can get that person on it,” Bryant said.

A full-time fire marshal position also is proposed in the budget with a recurring cost of $107,200 in salary and benefits and $150,000 in equipment needed if that post is approved.

Another $16,630 is proposed for part-time attendants at Mill Creek Lake Park. Randy Nixon, director of recreation and tourism, said the board allocated funds in the current budget for park attendants in August and September and it worked well.

“We would like to expand it to more hours,” Nixon said of the park attendants.

Nixon described the attendants as the department and county’s eyes and ears at the park.

“It’s made a huge difference,” Tucker said of their presence.

Another spending proposal is $224,400 for a merit bonus pay for employees in addition to the 5% pay raise planned, according to county documents.