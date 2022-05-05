Amherst County budget with 6.5% raises approved

AMHERST — Amherst County’s fiscal year 2023 budget of $52.2 million has received the board of supervisors’ approval.

The budget approved Tuesday includes a 6.5% raise for county employees, keeps the real estate tax rate level at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value and reduces personal property tax for vehicles and motorcycles by 20% to give relief to residents, a measure driven by inflation’s effects.

The general fund of $50.4 million is an increase of more than $3 million over the current fiscal year. The county’s $1.7 million capital improvement plan’s spending consists of 65% related to public safety, 26% toward the recreation and parks department and 3% each toward the areas of public works, building maintenance and information technology.

Public education and public safety combined total about 48% of county spending, according to the county. The solid waste fund is $1.9 million.

The county is adding a new grants coordinator position in the fiscal year 2023 budget that begins July 1, a job board members have said will pay for itself and then some with additional monies the county hopes to secure.

The board’s approval of the budget was 4-0 with Supervisor Drew Wade absent.

Chair David Pugh thanked county staff for its work.

“Hopefully, all things considered, it’s pretty good that there’s no tax increase in the budget and there’s a good pay increase for the employees,” said Pugh. “I hope all is well with that and everybody is happy. It’s been a tough year and a tough couple of years, actually, so it’s good to see we’re moving forward in a positive direction.”

The Amherst County School Board recently approved a $63.2 million budget that includes a 6.5% raise for division employees, adds two teaching positions and increases a part-time preschool position to full time. However, that budget is not yet finalized as state funding figures for public schools are not yet finalized by the Virginia General Assembly.

The county government did not suffer significant financial effects from COVID-19 in the current fiscal year and even saw an increase in tax revenues with a hike in sales and meals tax revenue and a bump in property taxes, but challenges remain, according to a report from County Administrator Dean Rodgers.

A handful of full-time positions needed for the county were not funded in the upcoming fiscal year and county staff struggles to have ability to manage the growing workload, Rodgers said. The pandemic created many economic hardships throughout the community and staff worked to find and distribute resources as they were made available from federal and state sources, he said.

The county is focused on driving economic development so tax revenues will grow through business activity and not by increasing the real estate tax rate, according to Rodgers. The budget supports investments in public safety, staffing needs, facilities and meets the needs of citizens, he said.

“All of this has been accomplished without raising taxes on our citizens,” Rodgers said.

