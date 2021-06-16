Amherst County cigarette tax set to take effect Oct. 1

Amherst County’s recently adopted cigarette tax is set to take effect Oct. 1, and the Town of Amherst might follow suit with its own tax.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors during the 2021-22 fiscal year budget talks approved a tax of 27 cents per pack. Jane Irby, commissioner of the revenue, said buyers will begin noticing the tax in October. The county implemented the measure following recent state legislation that opened it up for counties to take advantage of.

Town Manager Sara Carter said Amherst town officials in recent years considered a cigarette tax in the town but did not move forward in the interest of not putting an additional tax on residents. However, with the county’s cigarette tax soon becoming effective, one would be in place in the town regardless, so the question for Amherst Town Council is if the town should get the tax revenue benefit, Carter said.

A town cigarette tax would not mean double taxation for residents; the county tax would only apply to outside town limits if council adopts the tax, Carter said. Council held a public hearing during its June 9 meeting, which drew no comments, on an ordinance establishing a new town tax at 27 cents, though Carter said council can lower the amount if it chooses.