Amherst County cigarette tax set to take effect Oct. 1

Amherst County’s recently adopted cigarette tax is set to take effect Oct. 1, and the Town of Amherst might follow suit with its own tax.
The Amherst County Board of Supervisors during the 2021-22 fiscal year budget talks approved a tax of 27 cents per pack. Jane Irby, commissioner of the revenue, said buyers will begin noticing the tax in October. The county implemented the measure following recent state legislation that opened it up for counties to take advantage of.
Town Manager Sara Carter said Amherst town officials in recent years considered a cigarette tax in the town but did not move forward in the interest of not putting an additional tax on residents. However, with the county’s cigarette tax soon becoming effective, one would be in place in the town regardless, so the question for Amherst Town Council is if the town should get the tax revenue benefit, Carter said.
A town cigarette tax would not mean double taxation for residents; the county tax would only apply to outside town limits if council adopts the tax, Carter said. Council held a public hearing during its June 9 meeting, which drew no comments, on an ordinance establishing a new town tax at 27 cents, though Carter said council can lower the amount if it chooses.
Carter recommends a minimum of 17 cents per pack if council decides to lower it, noting the labor involved with town staff in the collection process. She also recommended council take action on the matter in September while town staff continues to finalize details with the county and wholesalers on rolling out the tax.
Council previously discussed possibly going lower than 27 cents, which could make town businesses more enticing for cigarette buyers, but at least two councilors said June 9 they are leaning toward keeping it even with the county’s rate.
“My inclination is to stay in line with the county,” council member Kenneth Bunch said.
Bunch said going with a lower rate to entice more buyers to come to the town may not make much of a difference.
“The county would prefer you go 27 cents so we’re all the same,” Carter said.
Town Attorney Tom Berry said it would take a lot of work and effort on town staff’s limited resources to keep a handle on the many layers of implementing the tax. Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said she would like council to give serious thought to setting a figure for the town’s cigarette tax rate for consideration at the September meeting.
In other news:Council unanimously approved a resolution supporting a grant application to the Virginia Department of Health – Office of Drinking Water for a standalone generator for the town’s Waugh’s Ferry Water Tank and Pump Station. The town’s portion of the project is $100,000 and the state portion is $150,000, according to Carter. The Waugh’s Ferry tank supplies water to Sweet Briar College and a generator is crucial for the town’s utility system’s long-term sustainability, Carter has said.