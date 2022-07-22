Amherst County comprehensive plan receives an update

The Amherst County 2007-2027 Comprehensive Plan, a guide for future development and growth, recently received its latest update after an extensive review and input process.

The board of supervisors on July 19 approved the most recent version of the plan, a blueprint for critical land use decisions and a resource available for the private sector in decision-making and investment. The update provides an overview of obstacles and opportunities for future land use, transportation and goals that help unite the mission, vision and values of the county.

Modifications were made to the county’s future land use map and the updated plan includes the blueprint for the envisioned redevelopment of the Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights. The state-owned CVTC site of more than 300 acres in close proximity to downtown Lynchburg closed as a longtime facility for people with medical needs and disabilities in the spring of 2020.

Michael Bryant, chair of the Amherst County Planning Commission, said the new state budget that took effect this month and its inclusion of $25 million to settle outstanding bonds on the property is a major positive for the county in hopes of attracting developers to the site.

“I think that’s going to be a huge push for us,” Bryant said. “It’s going to open that land and this fall could be really interesting to see what happens with that and potential developers.”

The CVTC site has more than 90 buildings, many of which the master plan states need demolishing, but some redevelopment among existing structures is planned.

“In Amherst we’ve got a lot of old buildings, but there’s a need for that,” Bryant said.

County officials have said the zoning ordinance likely will need amendments as the CVTC site is redeveloped. The comprehensive plan’s update also is slated for a complete overhaul in 2027.

“We’ll scratch this in five years and write a new one,” said Tyler Creasy, assistant zoning administrator.

The update also comes as county officials are working on the Madison Heights Master Plan, a push for improvements and future direction for the county’s most populated and busiest area.

The updated plan states the 2020 census count shows the county’s population at 31,307, a 3% decrease from 2010, which Creasy said largely is attributed to the loss of residents at CVTC, which for decades was the county’s largest employer.

Supervisors said they appreciate work and stakeholder input in updating the 400-plus-page plan.

“The comprehensive plan is a beast of a document,” Pugh said.

“Staff did solid work on this,” Supervisor Tom Martin said. “I know COVID hurt a lot of planning processes over the past few years.”

In other news:

The board approved a special exception permit for Steve and Susan Coffey to operate a short-term tourist rental of a home at 4234 Lexington Turnpike. Susan Coffey said the home was in her husband’s family, the couple renovated it and lived there for 27 years.

The couple wants to bring in friends, family and strangers to the beautiful farmhouse for overnight stays and good meals, she said, adding she has a list of 100 people from across the state who want to stay.

“We want to bring that hospitality back,” Susan Coffey said. “We think it would be good for our community. We want this to be a place where people can vacation, bring their families.”

In unrelated business, the county’s public information officer, Joy Niehaus, was appointed as the county’s new Freedom of Information Act officer. The FOIA officer serves as a point of contact for members of the public in requesting public records and to coordinate the public body's compliance with the provisions of FOIA.