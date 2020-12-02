Amherst County considering adding EMS positions, expanding coverage

A proposal to fully staff a fourth ambulance to serve Amherst County is expected to come forth in the county’s 2021-22 budget process early next year.

The county has an additional vehicle it can put into service for emergency outreach but does not have the staff for it, according to a report recently presented to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors. An additional four emergency medical services employees would be needed, a cost of about $200,000 annually with salary and benefits.

The money, if the positions receive approval, would have to come from recurring revenue in the county budget. The amount will be included as part of a list of supplemental budget requests where the board prioritizes the need against other line items, which will come before supervisors in early 2021, County Administrator Dean Rodgers said.

“All localities are experiencing increased call volume and suffer from challenges of recruiting new staff,” the report to supervisors states. “The solution to reduce response times and deal with the increasing workload is to hire more EMS personnel.”