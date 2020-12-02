Amherst County considering adding EMS positions, expanding coverage

A proposal to fully staff a fourth ambulance to serve Amherst County is expected to come forth in the county’s 2021-22 budget process early next year.
The county has an additional vehicle it can put into service for emergency outreach but does not have the staff for it, according to a report recently presented to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors. An additional four emergency medical services employees would be needed, a cost of about $200,000 annually with salary and benefits.
The money, if the positions receive approval, would have to come from recurring revenue in the county budget. The amount will be included as part of a list of supplemental budget requests where the board prioritizes the need against other line items, which will come before supervisors in early 2021, County Administrator Dean Rodgers said.
“All localities are experiencing increased call volume and suffer from challenges of recruiting new staff,” the report to supervisors states. “The solution to reduce response times and deal with the increasing workload is to hire more EMS personnel.”
The increased calls are driven by residents living longer with more health care challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of assisted living facilities and limited space in skilled nursing care facilities in Amherst County, according to the report.
All fire and EMS departments in the Lynchburg region are competing for the “same small group of people,” the document said in referring to those who can fill the potential four positions.
Supervisor Tom Martin has said staffing a fourth ambulance is a major need in the county.
Sam Bryant, director of public safety, during a Nov. 17 meeting discussed with supervisors emergency response times in Amherst County and the challenges the department faces in getting to calls as quickly as possible in a largely rural locality.
“We strive to be anywhere in our county in 20 minutes,” Bryant said of reaching rural areas.
He added public safety thinks outside the box and is nontraditional in coming up with ways to meet the demands for service.
“We have a whole lot to be proud of,” Claudia Tucker, the board’s chair, said of the county’s emergency response efforts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!