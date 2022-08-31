Amherst County Crime Log and Citations, Aug. 14 to Aug. 20

AUG. 14

Public Intoxication, Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst County; a Lynchburg woman, 31, was charged.

Property Damage, Pierces Mill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a door to a residence.

2 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

AUG. 15 Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a business.

AUG. 16

Grand Larceny/Petit Larceny, Old Ragland Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 1 Citation for Vehicle Inspection: Make/Use Counterfeit on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

AUG. 17

Grand Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle from a parking lot.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

AUG. 18

Petit Larceny, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; a North Chesterfield man, 20, was charged.

Trespass/Contributing to Delinquency of Minor, Stumps Hill Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 56, was charged.

1 Citation for Fail to Yield Right of Way on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights

AUG. 19

Petit Larceny, Amelon Expressway, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle disabled on side of the road.

Elude/Drive Motorcycle w/o Endorsement/Reckless Driving by Speed, Amelon Expressway, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 39, was charged.

AUG. 20

Vandalism, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window to a vehicle parked at a residence.

Drug Violation/Unauthorized Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 38, was charged.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender picked up a wallet left laying at a local business.

2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 North in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 North in Amherst, 1 Citation for Rejection Inspection Sticker on Rt. 29 North in Amherst, 1 Citation for Display Inspection of another Vehicle on Rt. 29 North in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Invalid Registration on Rt. 29 North in Madison Heights.