Amherst County Crime Log and Citations, Aug. 21 to Sept. 3

AUG. 21

Grand Larceny: Auto Theft/Petit Larceny, Wildwood Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 35, was charged, and the Vehicle was recovered.

AUG. 22

Trespassing, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 49, was charged.

Obstruction, N Five Forks Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 23, was charged.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

AUG. 23

Assault and Battery, Sue Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man 25, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole money from a vehicle parked at a residence.

6 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Drive without Carrying Registration, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired State Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

AUG. 24

Obtain Public Utility w/o Payment: Fraud, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently opened a utility account.

1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on U.S. 29 North in Madison Heights.

AUG. 25

1 Citation for Expired State Inspection on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.

AUG. 26

Threatened School Employee, Lancer Lane, Amherst, a juvenile was charged.

Driving while Intoxicated, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 56, was charged.

AUG. 27

Assault and Battery, Plantation Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 44, was charged.

Threat to Bomb or Burn/Extort in Writing, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 23, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Hartless Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 50, was charged.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights

AUG. 28

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 34, was charged.

AUG. 29

Grand Larceny, Pinecrest Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence, the vehicle has since then been received.

2 Citations for Trespassing by Animal Violation on Woodson Road in Amherst.

AUG. 30

Phone: Harass emergency person, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

AUG. 31

Petit Larceny, Buffalo Springs Tpk., Monroe; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked in a parking lot.

SEPT. 1

Drug Violation/Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 24, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.

SEPT. 2

1 Citation for Expired Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for No Insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

SEPT. 3

1 Citation for Holding a Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Holding a Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Registration Card in Possession on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

Source; Amherst County Sheriff’s Office