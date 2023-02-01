Amherst County Crime Log and Citations, Dec. 18 to Jan. 21

DEC. 18

December 18th- Assault and Battery, Jeffery Loop, Amherst; an Amherst man, 19, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Hilldale Lane, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man,20, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

DEC. 19

Grand Larceny, Amethyst Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous tools.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Revoked :Driving without License, not Endanger on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Vehicle Inspection Sticker: Make/Use Counterfeit on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to have Vehicle Inspected on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possess/Use Reg/Lic/Plates Registration does not Belong on Vehicle on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obtain Vehicle Registration on Winesap Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Valid Driver’s License on Rt. 29 S Bypass in Madison Heights.

DEC. 20

Assault and Battery/Strangulation/Abduction by Force/Threat to Burn or Bomb, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 43, was charged.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Headlights in Operation on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights

DEC. 21

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 23, was charged.

DEC. 22

Grand Larceny, Rt. 29, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

DEC. 23

Vehicle Damage, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

Public Intoxication/Reckless Driving, Pedlar River Road, Vesuvius; a Buena Vista woman, 54, and a Buena Vista man, 63, were charged.

1 Citation for No Front Plates on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Insurance on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Inspection on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Operators License on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy.

DEC. 24

Driving While Intoxicated/Improper Lane Change, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 22, was charged.

DEC. 25

Driving while Intoxicated/Driving after Forfeiture of License/Refusal of Breath Test, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 32, was charged.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Elon Road in Madison Heights.

DEC. 26

Trespass of Real Property/Petit Larceny, Hughes Drive, Monroe; a Brookneal woman, 44, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Kenmore Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.

Petit Larceny/Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a money box and damaged property at a local business.

1 Citation for Modified Suspension on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights

DEC. 27

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for No Operators License on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

DEC. 28

Grand Larceny, Shannon Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole copper wiring from a residence.

Burglary, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg male, 26, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

DEC. 29

Drug Violation/Driving after Forfeiture of License/Driving Suspended/License Revoked, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 53, was charged.

False Identify Self to Law Enforcement/Expired Registration/Driving without License/Drive without Registration/Fail to Obtain Vehicle Registration/Operate Uninsured Vehicle/Fail to have Vehicle Inspected, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 52, was charged.

3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Stop for Stop Sign on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operating Vehicle with no Headlights at Night on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Text While Operate a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Operators License on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Registration on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Insurance on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

DEC. 30

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 23, was charged.

Petit Larceny/Assault on Law Enforcement Officer/Obstruction, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 53, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Grove Avenue, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 24, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 S in Amherst.

DEC. 31

Trespassing, Foster Lane, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 41, was charged.

JAN. 1

Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JAN. 2

1 Citation for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N Business in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving while Suspended on Rt. 29 Business N in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Signs on Rt. 29 N Bus in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JAN. 3

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Sawlog Lane, Amherst; a Lynchburg man, 38, was charged.

Embezzlement, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 22, was charged.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Surry Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used an account to transfer money to pay bills.

1 Citation for Fail to Obtain Vehicle Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Wear a Seat Belt on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Tail light or License Plate Light Missing/No Brake/Running Lights on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possess Title Issued to Another.

JAN. 5

Credit Card Fraud, Oak Ridge Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card number to make purchases.

1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JAN. 6

1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JAN. 7

DWI: Refusal/Drinking while Driving-Open Container/Reckless Driving: Speed, Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights; a New York man, 22, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Vintage Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a gas compressor from a residence.

Drug Violation/Drug Distribution/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Public Intoxication, Turner Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged.

4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights.

JAN. 9

Obtain Public Utility without Payment/Petit Larceny, Dyestone Ridge Lane, Gladstone; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained electric service from a stolen meter box.

Public Intoxication, Rt. 163, Madison Heights; a Forest man, 32, was charged.

4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights.

JAN. 10

4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Pass Stopped School Bus on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Red Traffic Light on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Monroe, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on Main Street in Madison Heights.

JAN. 11

Counterfeiting-Forgery/Shoplifting, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender passed a $100 for merchandise and a gift card to a local business.

1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Stop Sign on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Registration on Main Street in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst.

JAN. 12

Property Damage, Beechwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

Malicious Bodily Injury/Property Damage, Stumps Hill Road, Madison Heights; a Piney River woman, 25, was charged.

Drug Violation, Rt. 29 N Bus., Madison Heights; an Evington woman, 28, was charged.

Citation for Driving without a Valid License on Thomas Road in Madison Heights, 4 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for No Insurance on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Inspection on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

JAN. 13

Grand Larceny, Old Town Connector, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny/Common Law Trespass, Earley Farm Road, Amherst; an unknown offender trespassed on property and stole an air compressor from a vehicle parked at a residence.

JAN. 14

Grand Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via mail and phone.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Hold Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N Business in Amherst.

JAN. 14

Grand Larceny, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items and gift cards from a local business.

JAN. 15

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 S in Madison Heights.

JAN. 16

Driving While Intoxicated, Spring Grove Lane, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 26, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Bryant Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a trailer and 4wheeler th at was parked at a residence.

2 Citations for No Seatbelt on Main Street in Madison Heights,2 Citations for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Expired Inspection on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

JAN. 17

Property Damage, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damage county property.

Trespass, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 52, was charged.

Firearm: Possess by Felon/Firearm: Reckless Handling/Drug Violation, Sunset Circle, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 28, was charged.

Damage Catalytic Converter/Drug Violation/False Identify Self to Law Enforcement/Obstruction, Old Colony Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights, 29, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

JAN. 18

Property Damage, Stowaway Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a lock at a storage unit.

Identity Theft, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; an unknown offender fraudulently used the identification of an individual to obtain a loan.

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 51, was charged.

J1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Odins Bow in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Registration-Tag did not come back on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 2 Citations for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Use of Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Front Tags on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Altered/Forged Tag on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No State Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

JAN. 19

Assault and Battery, Sandidges Road, Amherst-; an Amherst man, 29, was charged.

4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JAN. 20

2 Citations for Hold Cellphone While Operate Moving Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Daniels Drive in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Daniels Drive in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Daniels Drive in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JAN. 21

Drug Violation, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 35, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Evade Sign-Operating on Public Property on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Highway Sign on Rt. 29 S Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Front Plate Displayed on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fictitious/Switched Tags on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office