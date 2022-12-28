Amherst County Crime Log and Citations, Dec. 4 to Dec. 10

DEC. 4

Assault and Battery, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 32, was charged.

Reckless Handling of Firearm/Fleeing from Law Enforcement, Little Cabin Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 46, was charged.

DEC. 5 Assault and Battery, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 21, was charged.

Burglary/Arson/Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a local business, stole cash, and attempted to burn the building.

Grand Larceny: Auto Theft, Logging Camp Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny/Elude, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 49, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Greenwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Driving While Intoxicated/Reckless Driving/Assault on Law Enforcement-Emergency Personnel/Operate Uninsured Vehicle, Rt. 210 in Madison Heights; a Chatham man, 61, was charged.

DEC. 6

Fugitive Arrest, Casey Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 25, was charged.

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; two men, 23 and 28, were charged.

DEC. 7

Grand Larceny, S Five Forks Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a vehicle from a local business.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Elijah Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently received money via phone and gift cards.

DEC. 9

Hit and Run: Attended Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a fence with a vehicle and left the scene.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

DEC. 10

Property Damage, Parrtown Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a gate on private property.