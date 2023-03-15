FEB. 5

1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 N in Amherst.

FEB. 6

Grand Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Brandishing a Firearm, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 84, was charged.

Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

FEB. 7

Grand Larceny, Edgewood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender scammed a resident of cash via mail.

1 Citation for Fail to Obey Traffic Lights on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 8

Dump Trash on Private Property, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 45, and a Madison Heights woman, 33, were charged.

1 Citation for No Insurance on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Operators License on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

FEB. 9

Petit Larceny, Savage Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Property Damage/Attempted Larceny, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged cable and attempted to steal phone cable.

Petit Larceny, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Public Intoxication, Pomona Court, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 42, was charged.

Disregard or Elude law enforcement officer/Operate Uninsured Motor Vehicle/Improper Registration/Insufficient Lights, Rt. 163, Madison Heights, a Lynchburg man, 19, was charged.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

FEB. 10

Violation of a Protective Order, Shelter Lane, Amherst; a Warsaw man, 31, was charged.

Drug Violation/Public Intoxication, Branch Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 36, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

FEB. 11

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 151 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 S Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 S Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Child Restraint on Rt. 29 S Business in Madison Heights.

FEB. 12

Assault and Battery, Oakview Drive, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 33, was charged.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 13

Assault and Battery, Secluded Acres Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 67, was charged.

1 Citation for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 14

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 46, was charged.

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; an unknown offender stole cable from poles belonging to Verizon.

1 Citation for Improp/Fict Reg/Title/Plate on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Use Proper Child Restraint on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 NB Business in Madison Heights.

FEB. 15

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet left at a local business.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

FEB. 16

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 NB Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Registration on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obtain Vehicle Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Passing Stopped School Bus on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Wear Seat Belt on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights.

FEB. 17

Assault and Battery, Richmond Hwy., Gladstone; a Gladstone man, 23, was charged.

1 Citation for Use of Counterfeit/Altered Inspection Sticker on Thomas Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Thomas Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Maintain Lane on Thomas Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Reg./Title/Plate on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 18

Abduction by Force/Malicious Wounding/Strangulation/Assault and Battery, Otway Drive, Madison Heights; a Tennessee man, 43, was charged.

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, a Madison Heights woman, 31, was charged.

5 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Move Over on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Vehicle without Displaying Plates, 2 Citations for Operating Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Reg./Title/Plates on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possess Title Issued to Another on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Unauthorized Possession of Vehicle Inspection Sticker on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obtain Vehicle Registration and Title not Registered/Titled in Name on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Unlawful Use of Dealer Plates on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 19

1 Citation for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelts on Main Street in Madison Heights, 7 Citations for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 6 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Failure to Obtain Vehicle Registration and Title on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Restrain Child on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Obey Traffic Lights on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Counterfeit Inspection Sticker on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Stop/Yield Before Entering Highway on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 6 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 8 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 6 Citations for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Reg./Title/Plates on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 20

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Main Street in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Child Restraint on Rt. 29 Business in Monroe 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Poor House Farm Road in Amherst, 1 Citation for Illegal Use of Farm Tags on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Stop for a Stop Sign on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Traffic Lights on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear a Seatbelt on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear a Seatbelt on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 5 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Monroe, 5 Citations for Speeding on Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.

FEB. 21

4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Unauthorized Use of Inspection Sticker on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Display of Tags on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Driving without a License on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Pass Stopped School Bus on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Have a Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Fail to Have a Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 7 Citations for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Holding a Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 22

Property Damage, N Coolwell Road, Amherst, an unknown offender damaged property at a county park.

1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Reg./Title/Plate on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obtain Vehicle Registration and Title on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on S Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 2 Citations for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bus in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Amherst/

FEB. 23

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Grand Larceny/Public Utility Damage, Mobile Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole wire and damaged cable belonging to a utility company.

Grand Larceny/Public Utility Damage, Lewis Keith Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole wire and damaged cable belonging to a utility company.

1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelts on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 6 Citations for Use of Cell Phone on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

FEB. 24

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square. Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Grand Larceny, Kings Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole telephone lines belonging to a utility company.

5 Citations for Speeding on N Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 4 Citations for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 8 Citations for Use of Cell Phone on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Use of Cell Phone on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Front License Plate on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for No Front License Plate on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Traffic Lights on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seat Belt on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Unauthorized Use of Inspection Sticker on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Operators License in Possession on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Switched Tags on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 25

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights

Grand Larceny, Mount Horeb Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a flatbed trailer parked on the side of the road.

FEB. 26

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; an unknown offender stole cable/wire belonging to a local utility company.

1 Citation for Fail to Obtain Registration on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

FEB. 27

Credit Card Fraud/Petit Larceny, S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole credit cards and cash from a residence.

Assault and Battery, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 30, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Insurance on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

FEB. 28

Grand Larceny/Public Utility Damage, Elon Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole wire and damaged cable belonging to a utility company.

Building Code Violation, Warwick Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 59, and two Madison Heights women, 57 and 75, were charged.

2 Citations for Holding Phone while Operating Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 4 Citations for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No State Inspection on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights.

MARCH 1

1 Citation for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 5 Citations for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Wear a Seat Belt on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Carry/Exhibit License on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Stop at a Stop Sign on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights.

MARCH 2

1 Citation for Failure to Yield Right of Way on Amelon Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Registration on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

MARCH 3

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Holding a Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for 2 Citations for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Unauthorized Us of Highway Crossover on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst.

MARCH 4

Driving while Intoxicated/Speeding/Fail to Obey Lane Markings, Rt. 29 S in Amherst; a Lynchburg man, 55, was charged.

3 Citations for Use of Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Use of Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office