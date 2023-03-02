JAN. 22
Prisoner: Possess Chemical Unlawfully Received, S Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 30, was charged.
Public Intoxication, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 37, was charged.
JAN. 23
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a tool from a local business.
Petit Larceny, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a generator from a residence.
7 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Hold Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Main Street in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 Citation for No Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Altered/Switched Tags on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No State Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.
JAN. 24
1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Highway Sign on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights.
JAN. 25
Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 32, was charged.
Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a door to a local business.
Property Damage/Common Law Trespass, Geddes Mountain Road, Amherst; an unknown offender trespassed and damaged property at a residence.
3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Use of Cell Phone on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Traffic Light Violation on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.
JAN. 26
1 Citation for Fail to Obey Highway Sign on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.
JAN. 27
Grand Larceny/Property Damage/Trespass, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender Trespassed on church property, damaged a door and stole miscellaneous items.
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Kenmore Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used another identification to obtain money and services.
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Sunset Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money through phone and prepaid gift cards from a resident.
2 Citations for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst.
JAN. 28
Grand Larceny, Laurel Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.
Property Damage, Branch Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a windshield to a vehicle parked at a residence.
1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights.
JAN. 29
Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a mini bike parked at a residence.
JAN. 30
Assault and Battery/Steal Property, Tammy Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.
1 Citation for Fail to Move Over on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 8 Citations for Holding Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Holding Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Holding Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Move Over for Emergency Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Operators License on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.
JAN. 31
Reckless Driving, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Indiana man, 79, was charged.
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Hilldale Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtain money from an account.
1 Citation for Fail to Obey Highway Sign on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Stop before Entering Hwy., on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.
FEB. 1
Grand Larceny, Richmond Hwy., Gladstone; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Grand Larceny, Richmond Hwy., Gladstone; an unknown offender stole copper wiring belonging to a business.
1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Yield Right of Way on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.
FEB. 2
1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.
FEB. 3
Assault and Battery, Oakland Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 26, was charged.
1 Citation for Use of Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Dillard Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Registration on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for No Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Use of Cellphone on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Operators License on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office