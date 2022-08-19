Amherst County Crime Log and Citations, July 24 to Aug. 12

JULY 24

Petit Larceny, Hilldale Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Unlawfully Shoot or Throw Missile at Train, Boat or Car/Assault on Law Enforcement Officer/Assault & Battery/Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an Amherst man, 57, was charged.

11 Citations for Holding a Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Move Over for Emergency Vehicle w/Flashing Lights on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JULY 25

Petit Larceny/Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle and stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.

JULY 26

Petit Larceny, Bruner Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a GPS from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Grand Larceny, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a church parking lot.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, W Bethel Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via the computer.

1 Citation for Improper Display of License Plate on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights

JULY 27

1 Citation for Holding a Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JULY 28

1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst

JULY 29

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Destruction of Property, Pomona Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a motorcycle parked at a residence.

Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 30, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bus in Monroe, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 S Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Yield Before Entering a Highway, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst.

JULY 30

Malicious Wounding/First Offender Domestic Violence, Archie Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 51, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Kings Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently stole money from a bank account.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Main Street in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Move Over for Emergency Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Move Over for Emergency Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Failure to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

JULY 31

1 Citation for Allowing a Horse to Run at Large on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights.

AUG. 1

6 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for New Resident Fail to Obtain License on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Holding Cell Phone While Operating Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

AUG. 2

Petit Larceny, S Oak Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole jewelry located in a shed on private property.

Mortgaged Goods: Fraud, Lamont Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via the internet for rental property.

Property Damage, Cedar Crest Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, Crissy Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and damaged a window and a TV.

Assault and Battery, Greenock Court, Amherst; an Amherst man, 30, was charged.

Trespass/Property Damage, Forest Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender trespassed and damaged property at a residence.

1 Citation for Allowing a Horse to Run at Large on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Unauthorized Possession of Inspection Sticker: Belongs to Another Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

AUG. 3

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Early Farm Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 58, was charged.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Dulwich Drive, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 58, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

AUG. 4

Assault and Battery, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

1 Citation for Driving without a License on Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Defective Equipment on Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

AUG. 6

Grand Larceny, Campbell Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a shed located on personal property.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Allowing a Horse to Run at Large on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

AUG. 7

Petit Larceny, Sprouse Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a pressure washer from a residence.

5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Drive-Not Carry-Exhibit Registration on RT. 29 N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation For Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No OL in Possession on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

AUG. 8

Property Damage, River Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a fence on private property.

Bad Check/Other Forgery Writing, S Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender used a bad check to purchase merchandise.

Shoplift Alter Price/Conceal, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; a North Chesterfield man, 43, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated/Drug Violation/Reckless Driving, Rt. 29 S Bus, Madison Heights; a Florida man, 42, was charged.

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.

1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Reg./Title/Plates on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. Rt. 29 S in Amherst, 2 Citations for Hold Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Expired Registration on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Daniels Drive in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

AUG. 9

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to have Vehicle Inspected on Dillard Road in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

AUG. 10

3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 9 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

AUG. 11

1 Citation for Fail to Move Over for Emergency Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.

AUG. 12

Malicious Bodily Injury, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 35, was charged.

August 12th- Petit Larceny/Bank Note: Forgery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender passed a counterfeit bill for merchandise.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office