Amherst County Crime Log and Citations, July 3 to July 23

JULY 3Property Damage/Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 21, was charged.

Trespassing, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 36, was charged.

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 45, was charged.

JULY 4 Assault and Battery, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 32, was charged.

Grand Larceny/Property Damage/Driving Suspended, Misty Hollow Road, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 25, was charged.

2 Citations for Speeding on S Coolwell in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on S Coolwell in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cell Phone while Driving on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cell Phone while driving on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 S in Amherst, 1 Citation for Failure to Move Over on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Maintain Control on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

JULY 5Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 45, was charged.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Allen’s Creek Road in Gladstone, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

JULY 6Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 45, was charged.

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 45, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Fail to Yield on Rt. 29 Bus in Amherst

JULY 7Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Conservation Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Grand Larceny, Stallion Court, Amherst; an unknown offender stole an ATV from a residence.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 N Bus in Madison Heights.

JULY 8Obtain Money by False Pretense, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 26, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Layne Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 21, was charged.

1 Citation for Hold Cellphone with Driving a Vehicle on Rt. 29 S Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

JULY 9Grand Larceny, Fifth Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole tires from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Malicious Wounding/Abuse-Neglect of Child/Possess Firearm by Violent Offender/Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony/Brandishing Firearm/Reckless Handling of Firearm/Assault and Battery, Ivy Hill Lane, Monroe; a Monroe man, 36, was charged.

2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights

JULY 10Petit Larceny, Amelon Square Plaza, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JULY 111 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Hold Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JULY 12Public Intoxication, Grove Avenue, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 23, was charged.

First Offender Violation: Domestic Violence, Plantation Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 36, was charged.

1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Motor Vehicle on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 9 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JULY 13Assault and Battery, New Glasgow Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 70, was charged.

7 Citations for Hold Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Misuse of Farm Use Tags on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights.

JULY 14Highway: Dump Trash etc. on Highway or Private Party/Ordinance Violation: Littering or Trash Disposal/Fail to Secure Load, Beck Creek Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender illegally left a large amount of trash on the side of the road.

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole construction equipment from a local business.

Brandishing a Firearm, Ned Brown Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 54, was charged.

Strangulation, Rondale Lane, Monroe; a Monroe man, 45, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Tanglewood Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 59, was charged.

3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JULY 151 Citation for Fail to Obey Traffic Sign on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JULY 16Property Damage, Harris Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

JAccident: Driver not Report, Amelon Plaza, Madison Heights; a Forest man, 18, was charged.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 7 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Traffic Sign on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Yield to Emerg. Veh. On Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Wear Seatbelt on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding a Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Lexington Tpk. In Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.

JULY 17

Assault and Battery, Cedar Hill Drive, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 20, was charged.

J5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 151 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

JULY 18Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 34, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding a Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

JULY 19Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Puppy Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a shed a stole a gas can.

JULY 20 Attempted Breaking and Entering, Ruth Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender attempted to break into a residence.

JULY 21Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Credit Card Fraud, Bryant Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases.

JULY 22Petit Larceny, Royal Circle, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a residence.

Drug Violation/Possession of Drugs with Intent/Possession of Weapon-Ammo by Convicted Felon, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 24, was charged with the Drug Violation and a Big Island man, 33, was charged with Possession with Intent and Possession of Weapon by Felon.

Assault and Battery, Whipporwill Circle, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 37, was charged.

1 Citations for Holding a Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper or Fict. Registration, Title or Plates on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Drive wrong Way on One Way Street on Main Street in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office