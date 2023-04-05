MARCH 12

Driving while Intoxicated/Reckless Driving by Speed, S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 23, was charged.

MARCH 13

Violation of Protective Order, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 47, was charged.

1 Citation for Fail to Yield Right of Way on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Holding a Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

MARCH 14

Public Intoxication, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Melwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtain money via the telephone and prepaid cards.

3 Citations for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

MARCH 15

Possess Firearm at School/Alcohol: Possess, Transport Illegally Acquired/Weapon: Possess at School, Etc (Exclude Firearm)/Alcohol: Purchase, Possess by Person under age 21/Alcohol: Possess, Drink During School Hours/Civil: Purchase, Possess Nicotine under age 21, Lancer Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 18, was charged.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

MARCH 16

2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

MARCH 17

Driving While Intoxicated/Reckless Driving by Speed/Driving Suspended, S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 36, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights

MARCH 18

Assault and Battery, Edinburgh Drive, Amherst; an Amherst man, 40, was charged.

Trespass/Property Damage, Apple Grove Road, Monroe; an unknown offender trespassed and damaged private property.

1 Citation for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Lane Change on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.

MARCH 19

1 Citation for Altered Tags on Rt. 29 Business N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper display of License Plate on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

MARCH 20

Assault and Battery, Oak Grove Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 35, was charged.

Property Damage, Center Cove Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights

MARCH 21

Violation of Protective Order, Jeffery Loop, Amherst; an Afton man, 39, was charged.

Trespass after Being Forbidden, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 45, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated/Reckless Driving by Speed/Driving without a License/Refusal of Breath Test, Rt. 29 Bus N, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 45, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Carry/Exhibit License on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 9 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Highway Sign on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Display of License Plate on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Display of License Plate on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Improper Display of License Plate on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

MARCH 22

Assault and Battery, Sandidges Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 32, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

MARCH 23

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Norma Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently presented himself as a representative of Publishers Clearing House and obtain money via a phone call and a prepaid debit card.

Grand Larceny: Auto/Petit Larceny, Dillard Hill Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a vehicle from a residence, the vehicle was later recovered with the tags removed.

Property Damage, Mill Creek Lake Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged property belonging to the county.

Drug Violation, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; an Evington woman, 36, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Pera Raod, Monroe; a Lynchburg woman, 30, was charged.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Dillard Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

MARCH 24

Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Lowesville Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a water pump and damaged a well house located at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Elon Road, Madison Heights; two unknown offenders entered a local business and stole miscellaneous items.

Petit Larceny, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous clothing left at a laundry mat.

Breaking and Entering, Kenmore Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous firearms.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Jackson Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender scammed an individual out of money via the phone and personal information.

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 55, was charged.

1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

MARCH 25

Property Damage, Izaak Walton Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox in front of a residence.

Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, Oakcroft Drive, Madison Heights; a Saint Paul man, 27, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office