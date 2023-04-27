MARCH 26

Driving While Intoxicated/Drinking while Driving: Open Container/DWI: Refusal/Fail to Obey Lane Markings, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Evington man, 29, was charged.

Abduction: By Force/Phone: Damage Line, Buckingham Lane, Monroe; a Monroe man, 27, was charged.

Destruction of Property, Buckingham Lane, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 S in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N Business in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

MARCH 27

Petit Larceny, Rosecliff Court, Amherst; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Bank Note, Coin: Forgery or Employ as True/Obtain Money by False Pretense, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Virginia Beach man, 31, was charged.

2 Citations for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possess Title Issued to Another on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Submit Certificate of Insurance on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Driving without a license on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 7 Citations for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

MARCH 28

Obstruction/Assault on Law Enforcement Officer, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 22, was charged.

1 Citation for Fail to Move Over for Emergency Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

MARCH 29

Petit Larceny, High Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a bicycle from a residence.

Object Sexual Penetration, S Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 22, was charged.

3 Citations for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have a Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Reg./Title/Plates on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to wear a Seatbelt on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Seminole Drive in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Accident: Driver not Report, with Damage on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

MAY 30

Driving while Intoxicated/Reckless Driving by Speed/Refusal of Breath Test, S Amherst Hwy in Amherst; an Amherst man, 52, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Tony Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights juvenile was charged.

2 Citations for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Make/Use Counterfeit Inspection Sticker on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 17 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

MARCH 31

Driving While Intoxicated/Driving Suspended/Refusal of Blood or Breath Test, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Alexandria man, 26, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Savage Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 52, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated/Fail to Obey Lane Markings, S Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an Amherst man, 43, was charged.

2 Citations for Speeding on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Coolwell in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

APRIL 1

Driving while Intoxicated/Driving without a License, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; a juvenile was charged.

Public Intoxication, Rt. 163 in Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 60, was charged.

Trespass after Being Forbidden/Property Damage/Public Intoxication, Izaak Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 36, was charged.

April 1st- 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 S Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving while Intoxicated on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Underage Consumption of Alcohol on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Registration/Plate on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

APRIL 2

Drug Violation, Patrick Henry Hwy., Amherst; an Amherst man, 50, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possess Title Issued to Another on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

APRIL 3

Trespassing, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 45, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a dirt bike from a residence.

Petit Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet left at a local business.

3 Citations for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.

APRIL 4

Assault and Battery, Warwick Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 22, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Monroe Street, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a shed located on private property.

1 Citation for No Inspection on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Child Seat Violation on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

APRIL 5

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 33, was charged.

Reckless Driving by Speed, Rt. 29 Business, Monroe; a Madison Heights man, 19, was charged.

4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding an Open Title on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

APRIL 6

Driving while Intoxicated/Refusal of Blood or Breath Test/Fail to Obey Lane Markings, Rt. 29, Amherst; a Monroe woman, 42, was charged.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Greenwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole money via a phone call and cash app.

Driving Suspended/Speeding, Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights; a Rustburg man, 25, was charged.

Drug Violation/Public Intoxication/Assault & Battery, Turner Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged.

Bomb-Burn Threat, Edinburgh Drive, Amherst; an Amherst man, 65, was charged.

12 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding a Cellphone with Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 In Amherst, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

APRIL 7

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Maintain Control on Rt. 151 in Amherst.

APRIL 8

Violation of Protective Order/Obstruction, Neighbors Drive, Amherst, an Amherst man, 31, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.

APRIL 10

Grand Larceny/Grand Larceny: Auto Theft, Little Piney Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a vehicle and miscellaneous items from a residence.

11 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Highway Sign on Rt. 29 Bypass, 10 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 3 Citations for Fail to Have a Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Move Over for Emergency Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Improper Lane Change on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on Rt. 151 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on S Amherst Hwy. in Monroe, 2 Citations for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on S Amherst Hwy. in Monroe, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy. in Monroe, 1 Citation for Unauthorized Possession of Vehicle Inspection Sticker on S Amherst Hwy. in Monroe, 1 Citation for Following too Closely on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

APRIL 11

Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 43, was charged.

4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Headlights-Vehicle without at Least Two on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

APRIL 12

Grand Larceny, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a wallet from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Driving while Intoxicated, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; a Greensboro, NC man, 54, was charged.

Assault and Battery, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 39, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Oakwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a dirt bike parked at a residence.

2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on Rt. 29 Bypass Ramp.

APRIL 13

Petit Larceny, Clark Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole an air conditioner from a residence.

Petit Larceny, Oakwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a computer from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Assault and Battery, Tanglewood Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 50, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 7 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

APRIL 14

Grand Larceny, Turkey Mountain Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a residence.

Assault and Battery, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 22, was charged.

Trespass, Shady Oak Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged.

1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Registration/Title/Plates on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Seminole Drive in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Registration/Title/Plates on Seminole Drive in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Seminole Drive in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Business in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

APRIL 15

Disregard or Elude Law Enforcement Officer/Reckless Driving by Speed/Obstruction/Aggressive Driving/Driving without a License/Following too Closely/Reckless Driving: General, Rt. 29 S Bypass, Madison Heights; a Charlottesville man, 36, was charged.

Driving Suspended, Old Town Connector, Madison Heights; an Appomattox man, 36, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Turkey Mountain Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.

3 Citations for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear a Seatbelt On S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Yield to Emergency Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Seatbelt Violation on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office