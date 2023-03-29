MARCH 5Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole money from a local business via a scam with money orders.
Contribute to the Delinquency of Minor, N Vail Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 28, was charged.
Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 38, was charged.
1 Citation for Use of Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business N in Amherst, 8 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have a Vehicle Inspected on Lakeview Drive in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have a Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Business in Monroe, 3 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 6 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business North in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business North in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Improper Display of License Plates on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 9 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Improper Display of License Plates on Main Street in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 South in Amherst, 4 Citations for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Business South in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Driving without Carrying Registration on Rt. 29 Business South in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Improper/Fict. Reg./Title/Plates on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Operate Uninsured Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Mounting of License Plates on Rt. 29 S Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Following to Close on Rt. 29 S Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Lane Change on Rt. 29 S Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 S Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Display of License Plates on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Carry Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Move Over for Emergency Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Fail to Stop at Stop Sign on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 3 Citations for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Reg./Title/Plates on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Possess Title Issued to Another on Rt. 29 in Amherst.
MARCH 6Drug Violation/Possession of Firearm while in Possession of Drugs/Carry Concealed Weapon/Driving without a License, S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; a Grenta man, 33, was charged.
Prisoner: Possess Chemical Unlawfully Received, S Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Gretna man, 33, was charged.
1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 Bus N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Brightwell’s Mill Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Lowesville Road in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.
MARCH 7Civil: Dangerous Dog, Riverjack Lane, Arrington; an Arrington man, 66, was charged.
1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 S in Amherst, 7 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding a Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obtain Vehicle Registration on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Woodland Drive in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obtain Vehicle Registration on Woodland Drive in Madison Heights.
MARCH 8
Driving While Intoxicated, Rt. 163 in Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 63, was charged.
3 Citations for Speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Reg./Title/Plates on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Submit Certificate of Insurance on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.
MARCH 9Property Damage, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a door to a residence.
1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lane Markings on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Following to Closely on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.
MARCH 102 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.
MARCH 11Consensual Sex with child 15-plus years in age, Farmdale Drive, Madison Heights, a Lynchburg woman, 18, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated/Speeding/Carry Concealed Weapon, S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 31, was charged.
Assault/Public Intoxication, Rt. 130, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 44, was charged.
1 Citation for Following to Closely on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office