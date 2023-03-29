1 Citation for Use of Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business N in Amherst, 8 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have a Vehicle Inspected on Lakeview Drive in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have a Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Business in Monroe, 3 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 6 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business North in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business North in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Improper Display of License Plates on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 9 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Improper Display of License Plates on Main Street in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 South in Amherst, 4 Citations for Holding Cellphone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Business South in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Driving without Carrying Registration on Rt. 29 Business South in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Improper/Fict. Reg./Title/Plates on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Operate Uninsured Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Mounting of License Plates on Rt. 29 S Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Following to Close on Rt. 29 S Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Lane Change on Rt. 29 S Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 S Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Display of License Plates on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Carry Registration on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Move Over for Emergency Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Fail to Stop at Stop Sign on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 3 Citations for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Reg./Title/Plates on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Possess Title Issued to Another on Rt. 29 in Amherst.