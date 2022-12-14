Amherst County Crime Log and Citations, Nov. 20 to Dec. 3

NOV. 20

Grand Larceny/Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle, containing a pet, that was parked at a local business.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights.

NOV. 21

Petit Larceny, Williams Store Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole gas from a gas can located on personal property.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

NOV. 22

Property Damage/Trespassing, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 45, and a Thaxton woman, 33, were charged.

Drug Violation/Elude, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 42, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Prisoner: Possess Chemical Unlawfully Received, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Bedford man, 34, was charged.

Assault and Battery/Prevent Summoning Law Enforcement, Shelter Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 26, was charged.

Drug Violation, Patrick Henry Hwy., Amherst; a Pocahontas man, 50, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 S Business in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Farm Use Violation on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

NOV. 23

Assault and Battery, N Coolwell Road, Amherst; a Lynchburg woman, 60, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Elon Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

NOV. 24

1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey a Stop Sign on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

NOV. 26

Assault and Battery, Cabin Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 59, was charged.

Public Intoxication/Alcohol: Purchase or Possess by Person less than age 21/Property Damage, Bellmont Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 19, was charged.

Assault and Battery/Malicious Wounding, Oak Grove Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 35, was charged.

Assault and Battery/Public Intoxication, Oak Grove Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 36, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

NOV. 27

Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, Shrader Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a local business and damaged a door.

1 Citation for Fail to Obey Stop Sign on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 S Bypass, 1 Citation for Use of Cell Phone while Operating Motor Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

NOV. 28

Property Damage, Blue Sky Court, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged construction equipment located on private property.

1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 60 in Amherst

NOV. 29

Attempted to Obtain Money by False Pretense, New Glasgow Road, Amherst; an unknown offender attempted to obtain money via the phone and a carrier.

Grand Larceny, Rocky Hill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Assault and Battery, Greenwood Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 52, was charged.

NOV. 30

False Identify Self to Law Enforcement, Rt. 29 Amherst; an Amherst man, 46, was charged.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Insurance on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Switch Tags on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

DEC. 1

Grand Larceny/Property Damage, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender enter a residence, damaged property and stole miscellaneous items.

DEC. 2

Drug Violation, Bubba Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 31, was charged.

DEC. 3

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole speakers from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office