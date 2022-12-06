Amherst County Crime Log and Citations: Oct. 30 to Nov. 19

OCT. 30

Property Damage, Dulwich Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged signs at a public park.

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 38, was charged.

2 Citations for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to have vehicle inspected on S Amherst Hat in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Unauthorized Possession of Inspection Belonging to Another Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Use Violation on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possess Title Issued to Another on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obtain Vehicle Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Registration in Possession on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Rejection Sticker on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired State Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

OCT. 31

Petit Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a shed located on personal property.

Petit Larceny, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.

1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Maintain Proper Control on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

NOV. 1

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged property located at a local business.

Driving Suspended, Main Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 35, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.

1 Citation for Unauthorized Use of Inspection Sticker on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

NOV. 2

Forgery of Public Documents, Madison Circle, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 33, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole cash from a purse at a local business.

Public Intoxication/Obstruction, Campbell Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 31, was charged.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

NOV. 3

Property Damage, Reichard Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox in front of a residence.

Drug Violation, Tyree Circle, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 42, was charged.

Drug Violation/Possess a weapon by a Felon (not Firearm), Tyree Circle, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 46, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 S Business in Madison Heights.

NOV. 4

Trespassing, S Oak Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 62, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Woody’s Lake Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 22, was charged.

Credit Card Fraud, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card number to purchase merchandise.

NOV. 5

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N Bus in Madison Heights

NOV. 6

Shoplifting, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

1 Citation for Fail to Move over for Law Enforcement on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst

NOV. 7

Drug Violation, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged.

Drug Violation/Possession of a Firearm with Drugs/Concealed Weapon, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 38, was charged.

Petit Larceny/Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a business resulting in property damage and theft.

NOV. 8

Drug Violation/Display Firearm while Possess Drugs, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 49, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights

NOV. 9

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 23, was charged.

NOV. 10

Property Damage/Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 29 S Bypass in Madison Heights.

NOV. 11

Display a Firearm while Selling Sch. I, II Drugs/Drug Violation/False Identify self to Law Enforcement, Campbell Mill Road, Amherst; a Gladstone woman, 46, was charged.

Display a Firearm while Selling Sch. I, II Drugs/Drug Violation/Carry Concealed Weapon/Driving Suspended, Campbell Mill Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 46, was charged.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

NOV. 12

Animal Larceny, Turkey Mountain Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole 2 beagles from private property.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Unauthorized use of Inspection Sticker on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Stop Before Entering Highway on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Switched Tags on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights,

2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Improper/Fict. Reg./Title/Plates on Rt. 29 in Monroe,

1 Citation for Reckless Driving on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

NOV. 13

Assault and Battery, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 20, was charged.

1 Citation for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 N in Amherst.

NOV. 14

Grand Larceny, Williams Store Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a utility trailer parked on private property.

5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

NOV. 15

Public Intoxication/Obstruction, Surry Lane, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 36, was charged.

ID Theft to Defraud, Old Ragland Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained information to defraud an individual via a phone call and Credit Card.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights.

NOV. 16

Threat to Burn or Bomb/Property Damage, Hico Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 36, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Gidsville Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole batteries from private property.

1 Citation for Holding Cell Phone while Operating a Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 S Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

NOV. 17

Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Clark Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a fence and stole a battery at a residence.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

NOV. 18

Grand Larceny, Stonehouse Lake Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 31, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

NOV. 19

1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office