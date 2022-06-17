Amherst County Crime Log and Citations

MAY 1

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Shelter Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 40, has been charged.

Petit Larceny, Fletcher’s Level Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole Lawn Equipment from a shed.

Grand Larceny, Opus Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

1 citation for driving suspended on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 4 citations for over length vehicle on Virginia 130 in Monroe.

MAY 2

Identity Theft, Lowesville Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used a social security number to file a tax return.

1 citation for speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for fail to have a vehicle inspected on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 2 citations for farm use violation on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 2 citations for failure to update address on vehicle registration on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 2 citations for failure to have vehicle inspected on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to obey traffic lights on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to wear seatbelt on U.S 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for possessing title issued to another on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for brake light missing or unapproved type on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving without a license no U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for over length vehicle on U.S. 60 in Amherst.

MAY 3

Assault and Battery, Izaak Walton Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 41, was charged.

Property Damage, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 22, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous lawn equipment from a residence.

1 citation for no registration on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe, 1 citation for expired registration on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving suspended on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 2 citations for operating motor vehicle while using cellphone on U.S. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 in Madison Heights, 2 citations for reckless driving by speed on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for violation of learner’s permit on U.S. 29 S Business in Monroe, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Business South in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 4 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 2 citations for failure to move over for emergency vehicle on U.S. 29 in Amherst.

MAY 4

Drug Violation/Prisoner Possess Chemical Unlawfully Received, Odins Bow Road, Madison Heights; a Big Island man, 47, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Dawson Street, Madison Heights, a 46 year old male of Amherst was charged

Drug Violation/Fleeing from Law Enforcement Officer, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 34, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights; an Orange man, 52, was charged.

MAY 5

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.

Violation of a Protective Order, Trojan Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 57, was charged.

Prisoner: Possess Chemical Unlawfully Received, S Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 34, was charged.

1 Citation for Driving without a Registration on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving without a license no U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citations for failure to have vehicle inspected on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 2 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 6 citations for speeding on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 citation for following to close on Lancer Lane in Amherst, 2 citations for failure to obey highway sign on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for failure to obey highway sign on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 3 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst.

MAY 6

Driving While Intoxicated/Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe, 51, was charged.

2 citations for expired registration on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for operating an uninsured vehicle on U.S. 29 Bus in Madison Heights.

MAY 7

Assault and Battery, Wildwood Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 42, was charged.

1 citation for speeding on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for improper use-farm equipment/unregistered on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 2 citations for speeding on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 60 in Amherst.

MAY 8

Driving While Intoxicated, Francis Avenue, Monroe; an Amherst man, 39, was charged.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.

1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 citation for reckless driving by speed on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 60 in Amherst, 1 citation for driving suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for reckless driving by speed on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

MAY 9

Advance Pay/Larceny: Construction, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender accepted money to repair a driveway and never completed the job.

Credit Card Larceny/Credit Card Fraud, Oak Grove Dr., Madison Heights; an unknown offender obtain a card number and fraudulently made purchases.

Grand Larceny, Merrymoor Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

2 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 Business S in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving revoked on U.S. 29 Business North in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for operating uninsured vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving without a license on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for holding a cellphone while operating a motor vehicle on U.S. 29 Business North in Madison Heights.

MAY 10

Driving While Intoxicated/Driving Suspended, Greenock Court, Amherst; an Amherst Man, 45, was charged.

Theft from a Building, Laurel Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole medication from a residence.

*1 Citation for Display Alt./Fict. Reg./Title/Plates on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for Not Provide Proof of Insurance on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Phone while Operating a Vehicle on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for Holding Phone while Operating Vehicle on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights

MAY 11

Grand Larceny, Faulconerville Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a vending machine from a local business.

Abuse/Neglect of a Child, Savage Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 31, was charged.

*1 Citation for Speeding on RT. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights

MAY 13

Assault and Battery, Covey Road, Amherst; a juvenile was charged.

Fugitive on Felony, Riverview Road, Madison Heights; a Brookneal man, 25, was charged.

*1 Citation for Reckless by Speed on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for No Registration in Possession on Rt. 29 Bus N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Use of Cellphone while Driving on Rt. 29 Bus S in Madison Heights, 10 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Failure to Obey Lane Markings on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Monroe

MAY 14

Assault and Battery, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 19, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Old Town Connector, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 22, was charged.

Property Damage, Dulwich Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a door located on government property.

*1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Hold Cellphone while Operate Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for No Operators License on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Passing on Double Yellow Line on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights

MAY 15

Grand Larceny, Cabell Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a vehicle parked at a residence and stole a firearm.

Public Intoxication, Ashmont Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 29, was charged.

*1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 8 Citations for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Vehicle w/o Displaying Plates on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Holding phone while driving on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Follow to Closely on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Turn on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Brake Light Missing or Unapproved Type on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Move Over on Rt. 29 bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless by Speed on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Improper Display, No Front Plate on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Holding Cellphone while Operate Motor Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst

MAY 16

Obtain Money by False Pretense: Larceny, Elon Road, Monroe; an unknown offender fraudulently obtain money via Venmo.

Public Intoxication, Jabo Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, was charged.

1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

MAY 17

Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Sandidges Road, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet left at a local business.

Assault and Battery, Third Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 37, was charged.

Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Cedar Gate Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous tools.

MAY 18

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a window to a vehicle parked at a residence.

1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 South in Amherst, 1 citation for expired registration on Amelon Expressway in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to move over on Virginia 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving without a valid license on U.S. 29 Business in Monroe, 1 citation for expired inspection on U.S. 29 Business in Monroe, 1 citation for speeding on Virginia 210 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to obey lawfully erected signs on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 in Madison Heights, 2 citations for speeding on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to wear seatbelt on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for inspection: failure to correct defects while on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights.

MAY 19

Property Damage, Franklin Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a fence on private property.

2 citations for farm use violation on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to wear seatbelt on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 2 citations for speeding on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights,

1 citation for expired registration on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for reckless driving by speed on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving suspended on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving with open container on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected, 1 citation for expired registration on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights.

MAY 20

2 citations for driving while suspended on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for operating uninsured vehicle on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to obtain vehicle registration and title on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for possessing title issued to another on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired inspection on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for not stopping for school bus on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights

MAY 21

Accident: Driver not Report, Unatt Prop Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a pole with a vehicle at a local business.

Assault and Battery, Oakwood Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

2 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 South in Madison Heights

MAY 22

Assault and Battery, Bellmont Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 44, was charged.

3 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for farm use violation on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for vehicle inspection sticker: unauthorized possession, belongs to another Vehicle on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to register to new owner on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle registered on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 3 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 2 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 3 citations for speeding on Patrick Henry Hwy in Amherst, 1 citation for reckless driving by speed on U.S. 29 in Madison Heights.

MAY 23

1 citation for speeding on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights,

1 citation for failure to obey traffic lights on U.S. 29 South in Madison Heights.

MAY 24

Driving while Intoxicated/Drinking while Driving-Open Container/Driving Suspended, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, a Lynchburg woman, 65, was charged.

2 citations for speeding on S Coolwell Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to wear seatbelt on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

MAY 25

Grand Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a local business.

Grand Larceny/Petit Larceny, Mount Horeb Road, Vesuvius; an unknown offender stole a cook stove and vehicle from a residence.

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 46, was charged.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a generator from a residence.

1 citation for driving suspended on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights,

1 citation for child safety equipment on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights,

1 citation for driving suspended on U.S. 29 Business in Monroe, 1 citation for expired registration on U.S. 29 Business in Monroe, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on U.S. 29 Business in Monroe.

MAY 26

Trespass, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, a female, 43, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Fifth Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a flatbed trailer from a residence.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via eBay gift cards and the internet.

2 citations for reckless driving by speed on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving suspended on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for holding cellphone while operating motor vehicle on Taylor Street in Amherst, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 60 in Amherst, 1 citation for failure to wear seatbelt on U.S. 60 in Amherst, 1 citation for failure to stop for school bus on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights.

MAY 28

Abuse/Neglect of Child: Reckless Disregard of Life, Lexington Tpk., Amherst; an Amherst man, 44, was charged.

Malicious Bodily Injury/Assault/Assault on Law Enforcement/Obstruction/Fleeing from Law Enforcement, N Five Forks Road, Amherst; an Amherst, 23, was charged.

1 citation for reckless driving by speed on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office