Amherst County Crime Log, April 18 to May 8

APRIL 18
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 48, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Brookneal woman, 58, was charged.
APRIL 20
Petit Larceny, Shrader Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Ruther Glen woman, 19, was charged.
APRIL 21
Property Damage more than $1,000/Ordinance Violation, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 68, was charged.
Strangulation, Hampshire Drive, Monroe; a Monroe man, 38, was charged.
Assault and Battery, Kings Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.
APRIL 23
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 24, was charged.
APRIL 24
Contributing to the Delinquency of Minor, York Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 26, was charged.
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Eagle Road, Amherst; and unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via prepaid cards and the computer.
APRIL 25
Driving While Intoxicated, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 45, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole clothes left at a local business.
Petit Larceny, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a residence.
Assault and Battery, Circlebrook Drive, Monroe; a Madison Heights woman, 21, was charged.
APRIL 27
Assault and Battery, Athlone Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 29, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.
Assault and Battery, Cedar Hill Drive, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 19, was charged.
APRIL 28
Petit Larceny, Dale Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a 4-wheeler from a residence.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Bedford woman, 40, was charged.
APRIL 29
Violation of a Protective Order/Driving while Suspended, Northridge Place, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 47, was charged.
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet from a vehicle parked at a local business.
APRIL 30
Driving while Intoxicated, Ridgeview Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 40, was charged.
Grand Larceny, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a storage trailer located on personal property.
MAY 2
Assault and Battery, Jeffery Loop, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 43, was charged.
MAY 4
Grand Larceny, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 50, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Rustburg woman, 42, was charged.
MAY 5
Driving while Intoxicated, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 56, was charged.
Burglary/Petit Larceny/Property Damage, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broken into a residence steeling a wallet and some miscellaneous property located outside.
Public Intoxication, Greenwood Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 56, was charged.
MAY 6
Property Damage, Williams Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged tires to a vehicle parked at a residence.
Identity Theft, Northridge Place, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently use identity to apply for unemployment.
Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 49, was charged.
Assault and Battery, Abbitts Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights, woman, 32, was charged.
MAY 7
Driving while Intoxicated, Patrick Henry Hwy., Amherst; a Lynchburg man, 30, was charged.
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Petit Larceny, Kentmoor Farm Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence and also stole a leaf blower from a garage.
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone from a local business.
Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged property at a local business.
Obstruction, Sandidges Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 24, was charged.