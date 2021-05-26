 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst County Crime Log, April 18 to May 8
0 comments

Amherst County Crime Log, April 18 to May 8

  • 0

APRIL 18

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 48, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Brookneal woman, 58, was charged.

APRIL 20

Petit Larceny, Shrader Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Ruther Glen woman, 19, was charged.

APRIL 21

Property Damage more than $1,000/Ordinance Violation, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 68, was charged.

Strangulation, Hampshire Drive, Monroe; a Monroe man, 38, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Kings Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

APRIL 23

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 24, was charged.

APRIL 24

Contributing to the Delinquency of Minor, York Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 26, was charged.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Eagle Road, Amherst; and unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via prepaid cards and the computer.

APRIL 25

Driving While Intoxicated, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 45, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole clothes left at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a residence.

Assault and Battery, Circlebrook Drive, Monroe; a Madison Heights woman, 21, was charged.

APRIL 27

Assault and Battery, Athlone Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 29, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Assault and Battery, Cedar Hill Drive, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 19, was charged.

APRIL 28

Petit Larceny, Dale Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a 4-wheeler from a residence.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Bedford woman, 40, was charged.

APRIL 29

Violation of a Protective Order/Driving while Suspended, Northridge Place, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 47, was charged.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet from a vehicle parked at a local business.

APRIL 30

Driving while Intoxicated, Ridgeview Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 40, was charged.

Grand Larceny, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a storage trailer located on personal property.

MAY 2

Assault and Battery, Jeffery Loop, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 43, was charged.

MAY 4

Grand Larceny, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; a Monroe man, 50, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Rustburg woman, 42, was charged.

MAY 5

Driving while Intoxicated, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 56, was charged.

Burglary/Petit Larceny/Property Damage, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broken into a residence steeling a wallet and some miscellaneous property located outside.

Public Intoxication, Greenwood Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 56, was charged.

MAY 6

Property Damage, Williams Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged tires to a vehicle parked at a residence.

Identity Theft, Northridge Place, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently use identity to apply for unemployment.

Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 49, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Abbitts Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights, woman, 32, was charged.

MAY 7

Driving while Intoxicated, Patrick Henry Hwy., Amherst; a Lynchburg man, 30, was charged.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Kentmoor Farm Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence and also stole a leaf blower from a garage.

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone from a local business.

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged property at a local business.

Obstruction, Sandidges Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 24, was charged.

MAY 8

Obtain Money/False Pretense, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unnamed offender sold and received money for property that did not belong to them.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert