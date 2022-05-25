Amherst County Crime Log, April 3 to April 16

APRIL 3

1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 citation for vehicle inspection: fail to correct defects on Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for improper/fict. reg./title/plates on Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to display license plates on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 4 citations for expired state inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired/no operator license on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Main Street in Madison Heights, 2 citations for failure to display plates on New Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 2 citations for no state inspection on New Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for no liability insurance on New Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to obey highway lane markings on U.S. 29 S in Amherst, 2 citations for expired registration on U.S. 29 Business South in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving suspended on U.S. 29 Business South in Madison Heights, 6 citations for over length vehicle on Virginia 130 in Monroe.

APRIL 4

Grand Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Driving while intoxicated, Phelps Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 23, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Hico Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle.

First offender violation: domestic violence, Savage Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 51, was charged.

4 citations for over length Vehicle on Virginia 130 in Monroe.

APRIL 5

Brandishing a firearm, Turner Creek Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 63, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a shed on personal property.

5 citations for over length vehicle on Virginia 130 in Monroe, 2 citations for Speeding on U.S. 29 North in Amherst, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for reckless driving by speed on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 citation for blocking access of gas station on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 2 citations for farm use violation on River Road, Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to update address on vehicle registration on River Road in Madison Heights.

APRIL 6

Petit Larceny, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Breaking and Entering, S Amherst Highway, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

5 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 2 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Monroe, 1 citation for speeding on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights, 2 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 4 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 North in Madison Heights, 4 citations for over length vehicle on Virginia 130 in Monroe.

APRIL 7

1 citation for reckless driving by speed on U.S. 29 S in Amherst.

APRIL 9

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Martinsville woman, 49, was charged.

1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.

APRIL 10

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Gladstone woman, 23, was charged.

Abuse/Neglect Child: Reckless Disregard for Life, Jeffery Loop, Amherst; an Amherst man, 30, was charged.

1 citation for operating uninsured vehicle on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for improper/fict reg./title/plate on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving suspended on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 3 citations for reckless driving by speed on U.S. 29 Business in Amherst, 3 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for no operators license on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 8 citations for speeding on Patrick Henry Hwy in Amherst, 1 citation for reckless driving by speed on Patrick Henry Hwy in Amherst, 1 citation for driving without a license on Patrick Henry Hwy in Amherst, 1 citation for expired registration on Patrick Henry Hwy in Amherst, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on Patrick Henry Hwy in Amherst.

APRIL 11

Assault on law enforcement/law enforcement command: disregard or elude, Pine Cone Court, Monroe; a Monroe man, 54, was charged.

Malicious Wounding/Strangulation/Assault and Battery/Unauthorized Use, Ridgecrest Drive, Monroe; an Amherst man, 38, was charged.

4 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights,

2 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for no tail lights on vehicle after dark on U.S. 60 in Amherst, 4 citations for evading a traffic sign on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

APRIL 12

Violation of a Protective Order, Burgess Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 53, was charged.

Grand Larceny: Auto Theft/Unauthorized use of vehicle, Highland Circle, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 40, was charged.

9 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for failure to wear seatbelt on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for Possession/use reg/lic/plates that belong to other driver/vehicle on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 1 citation for reckless driving by speed on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

APRIL 13

Petit Larceny, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a shed located on private property.

Credit Card Fraud, Overlook Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained credit card information and charged against the card.

Petit Larceny, Brooks Street, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a license plate from a parked vehicle.

5 citations for over length vehicle on Virginia 130 in Monroe, 1 citation for fail to obey lawfully erected sign on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 3 citations for speeding on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for failure to have vehicle inspected on U.S. 29 in Amherst, 1 citation for driving without a license on U.S. 29 in Amherst.

APRIL 14

Probation Violation, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 31, was charged.

Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Warrick Barn Road, Arrington; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters from two vehicles parked at a residence.

1 citation for driving while suspended on U.S. 29 Bus in Amherst,

1 citation for operating uninsured vehicle on U.S. 29 Business in Amherst, 1 citation for farm use violation on U.S. 29 Business in Amherst, 1 citation for failure to update address on registration on U.S. 29 Business in Amherst.

APRIL 15

Grand Larceny/Property Damage, Stallion Court, Amherst; an unknown offender stole and damaged a motorcycle from a residence.

Assault and Battery, Todd Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 36, was charged.

3 citations for expired registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for driving suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired state inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights,

1 citation for driving without a license on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights.

Assault and Battery, Kentmoor Farm Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 40, was charged.

Property Damage, Royal Garden Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a power transformer with a vehicle.

1 citation for failure to yield right of way on Old Town Connector in Madison Heights, 1 citation for expired inspection on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights.

