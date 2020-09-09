 Skip to main content
Amherst County Crime Log, Aug. 16-Aug. 22

AUG. 16

Driving while Intoxication/Carry Concealed Weapon, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Maryland man, 61, was charged.

Burglary/Property Damage, Emerson Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and damaged property.

AUG. 17

Assault, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 35, was charged

AUG. 19

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 39, was charged.

AUG. 22

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Bedford man, 60, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

Indecent Exposure/Property Damage/Fleeing from Law Enforcement, U.S. 29, Bypass, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 48, was charged.

Public Intoxication/Disorderly Conduct/Indecent Exposure, U.S. 29 Bypass, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 56, was charged.

Assault, Slapp Creek Road, Amherst, an Amherst man, 36, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

