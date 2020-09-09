Amherst County Crime Log, Aug. 16-Aug. 22

AUG. 16
Driving while Intoxication/Carry Concealed Weapon, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Maryland man, 61, was charged.
Burglary/Property Damage, Emerson Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and damaged property.
AUG. 17
Assault, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 35, was charged
AUG. 19
Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 39, was charged.
AUG. 22
Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Bedford man, 60, was charged.
Grand Larceny, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.
Indecent Exposure/Property Damage/Fleeing from Law Enforcement, U.S. 29, Bypass, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 48, was charged.
Public Intoxication/Disorderly Conduct/Indecent Exposure, U.S. 29 Bypass, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 56, was charged.
Assault, Slapp Creek Road, Amherst, an Amherst man, 36, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!