Amherst County Crime Log, Aug. 23 to Sept. 4

AUG. 23

Public Intoxication, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; a Richmond man, 39, was charged.

Property Damage, Flood Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged tires on two vehicles parked at a residence.

Brandishing a Firearm, U.S. 29 northbound at Monacan Bridge, Madison Heights; an Illinois man, 19, was charged.

Property Damage, Second Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged tires on a vehicle parked at a residence.

AUG. 24

Property Damage, Monacan Park Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged government property.

Property Damage, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a local business.

AUG. 25

Credit Card Fraud, Camden Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make a purchase.

Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a TV from a residence.

Fraud, Buffalo Springs Turnpike, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from a citizen via the internet for sale of a puppy.

AUG. 26

Petit Larceny, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a business.

Petit Larceny, Mays Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked in front of a residence.

AUG. 29

Breaking and Entering, Long Horn Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence.

Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, Franklin Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a storage building located on personal property and stole miscellaneous items.

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Highway, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 30 was charged.

AUG. 30

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Highway, Monroe; an Amherst man, 26, was charged.

Unauthorized Use, Jeffery Loop, Amherst; an unnamed offender stole a vehicle parked on personal property.

Assault and Battery, Patrick Henry Highway, Amherst; an Amherst man, 46, was charged.

Motor Vehicle Theft, Shearingham Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

SEPT. 2

Drug Violation, Virginia 130, Monroe; a Charlottesville man, 38, was charged.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.

SEPT. 3

Trespassing, Tanglewood Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 27, was charged.

Property Damage, Father Judge Road, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox in front of a residence.

Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a local business.

Grand Larceny, Kenmore Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a four-wheeler parked on personal property.

SEPT. 4

Credit Card Larceny/Credit Card Fraud, Sprouse Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a credit card and made miscellaneous purchases.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Grand Larceny, Phelps Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked in front of a residence.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

