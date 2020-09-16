Amherst County Crime Log, Aug. 23 to Sept. 4

AUG. 23
Public Intoxication, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; a Richmond man, 39, was charged.
Property Damage, Flood Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged tires on two vehicles parked at a residence.
Brandishing a Firearm, U.S. 29 northbound at Monacan Bridge, Madison Heights; an Illinois man, 19, was charged.
Property Damage, Second Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged tires on a vehicle parked at a residence.
AUG. 24
Property Damage, Monacan Park Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged government property.
Property Damage, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a local business.
AUG. 25
Credit Card Fraud, Camden Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make a purchase.
Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Petit Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a TV from a residence.
Fraud, Buffalo Springs Turnpike, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from a citizen via the internet for sale of a puppy.
AUG. 26
Petit Larceny, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights, an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a business.
Petit Larceny, Mays Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked in front of a residence.
AUG. 29
Breaking and Entering, Long Horn Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence.
Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, Franklin Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a storage building located on personal property and stole miscellaneous items.
Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Highway, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 30 was charged.
AUG. 30
Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Highway, Monroe; an Amherst man, 26, was charged.
Unauthorized Use, Jeffery Loop, Amherst; an unnamed offender stole a vehicle parked on personal property.
Assault and Battery, Patrick Henry Highway, Amherst; an Amherst man, 46, was charged.
Motor Vehicle Theft, Shearingham Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.
SEPT. 2
Drug Violation, Virginia 130, Monroe; a Charlottesville man, 38, was charged.
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole merchandise from a local business.
SEPT. 3
Trespassing, Tanglewood Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 27, was charged.
Property Damage, Father Judge Road, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox in front of a residence.
Petit Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a local business.
Grand Larceny, Kenmore Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a four-wheeler parked on personal property.
SEPT. 4
Credit Card Larceny/Credit Card Fraud, Sprouse Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a credit card and made miscellaneous purchases.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.
Grand Larceny, Phelps Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked in front of a residence.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
