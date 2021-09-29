 Skip to main content
Amherst County Crime Log, Aug. 8 to Aug. 27
AUG. 8

Strangulation, Assault and Battery, Mulberry Lane, Monroe; a Monroe man, 52, was charged.

AUG. 9

Destruction of Property, Sprouse Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

Driving While Intoxicated/Refusal of Blood or Breath Test, U.S. 29 Business, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man,36, was charged.

Property Damage, Seventh Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a RV parked at a residence.

AUG. 10

Driving While Intoxicated/Refusal of Blood or Breath Test, U.S. 29 Business, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 58, was charged.

AUG. 11

Assault and Battery, Country Village Lane, Madison Heights; an Arizona female, 23, was charged.

Drug Violation, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 35, was charged.

AUG. 13

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters off of 3 vehicles parked at a local business.

Property Damage, High Peak Road, Monroe; an unknown offender damage property at a residence.

Assault and Battery, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 55, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Colorado man, 39, was charged.

Breaking and Entering, Possum Island Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

AUG. 14

Credit Card Fraud, Mays Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card number to open an amazon account.

Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 29, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated/Driving without a license, U.S. 29 N Bypass near SB Weigh Station, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 46, was charged.

AUG. 15

Public Intoxication/Possession of Alcohol under 21, Williams Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 19, was charged.

Public Intoxication/Possession of Alcohol under 21, Virginia 163, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 19, was charged.

Property Damage, Petit Larceny, River Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a vehicle that was parked at a residence, damaging the vehicle and stole miscellaneous items.

Property Damage, Nottaway Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window to a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Coldwater Circle, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a washing machine from a residence.

AUG. 17

Vehicle/Aircraft/Boat/Etc: Destroy/Injure, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 25, was charged.

AUG. 18

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Assault and Battery, Madison Circle, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 41, was charged.

AUG. 19

Petit Larceny, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Edgewood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via a phone call and apple gift cards.

AUG. 20

Driving while Intoxicated, Virginia 164, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 29, was charged.

AUG. 21

Driving while Intoxicated, Fifth Street, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 30, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 44, was charged.

Driving while Intoxicated, U.S. 29 Northbound, Amherst; a Roseland man, 41, was charged.

AUG. 22

Drug Violation, Grove Ave., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 39, was charged.

AUG. 23

Petit Larceny, Fairmont Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole an inspection sticker from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Drakes Branch woman, 29, was charged.

AUG. 24

Bomb/Burn Threat, Tanglewood Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 48, was charged.

AUG. 25

Petit Larceny, Stonewall Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases.

False Report of Crime to Police, Safeway Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 51, was charged.

Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged an entry door to a local business.

AUG. 26

Grand Larceny, Liggon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a trailer and lawn mower that was parked at a residence.

Public Intoxication, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 42, was charged.

AUG. 27

Grand Larceny, Bearfield Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from private property.

Attempted Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 42, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, and a Lynchburg woman, 24, were charged.

Property Damage, Conservation Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a gate located on private property.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

