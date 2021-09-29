Amherst County Crime Log, Aug. 8 to Aug. 27

AUG. 8
Strangulation, Assault and Battery, Mulberry Lane, Monroe; a Monroe man, 52, was charged.
AUG. 9
Destruction of Property, Sprouse Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.
Driving While Intoxicated/Refusal of Blood or Breath Test, U.S. 29 Business, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man,36, was charged.
Property Damage, Seventh Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a RV parked at a residence.
AUG. 10
Driving While Intoxicated/Refusal of Blood or Breath Test, U.S. 29 Business, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 58, was charged.
AUG. 11
Assault and Battery, Country Village Lane, Madison Heights; an Arizona female, 23, was charged.
Drug Violation, Thomas Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 35, was charged.
AUG. 13
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters off of 3 vehicles parked at a local business.
Property Damage, High Peak Road, Monroe; an unknown offender damage property at a residence.
Assault and Battery, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 55, was charged.
Public Intoxication, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Colorado man, 39, was charged.
Breaking and Entering, Possum Island Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.
AUG. 14
Credit Card Fraud, Mays Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card number to open an amazon account.
Breaking and Entering/Property Damage, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 29, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated/Driving without a license, U.S. 29 N Bypass near SB Weigh Station, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 46, was charged.
AUG. 15
Public Intoxication/Possession of Alcohol under 21, Williams Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 19, was charged.
Public Intoxication/Possession of Alcohol under 21, Virginia 163, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 19, was charged.
Property Damage, Petit Larceny, River Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a vehicle that was parked at a residence, damaging the vehicle and stole miscellaneous items.
Property Damage, Nottaway Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window to a vehicle parked at a residence.
Petit Larceny, Coldwater Circle, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a washing machine from a residence.
AUG. 17
Vehicle/Aircraft/Boat/Etc: Destroy/Injure, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 25, was charged.
AUG. 18
Theft from a Motor Vehicle, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Assault and Battery, Madison Circle, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 41, was charged.
AUG. 19
Petit Larceny, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Edgewood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via a phone call and apple gift cards.
AUG. 20
Driving while Intoxicated, Virginia 164, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 29, was charged.
AUG. 21
Driving while Intoxicated, Fifth Street, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 30, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 44, was charged.
Driving while Intoxicated, U.S. 29 Northbound, Amherst; a Roseland man, 41, was charged.
AUG. 22
Drug Violation, Grove Ave., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 39, was charged.
AUG. 23
Petit Larceny, Fairmont Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole an inspection sticker from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Drakes Branch woman, 29, was charged.
AUG. 24
Bomb/Burn Threat, Tanglewood Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 48, was charged.
AUG. 25
Petit Larceny, Stonewall Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently used a credit card to make purchases.
False Report of Crime to Police, Safeway Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 51, was charged.
Property Damage, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged an entry door to a local business.
AUG. 26
Grand Larceny, Liggon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a trailer and lawn mower that was parked at a residence.
Public Intoxication, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 42, was charged.
AUG. 27
Grand Larceny, Bearfield Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from private property.
Attempted Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 42, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 29, and a Lynchburg woman, 24, were charged.
Property Damage, Conservation Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a gate located on private property.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office