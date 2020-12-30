 Skip to main content
Amherst County Crime Log: Dec. 13 to Dec. 19

DEC. 13

Abduction/Firearm: Use in Commission of Felony/Assault/Brandishing a Firearm, Daniels Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 46, was charged.

DEC. 14

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 55, and a Lynchburg man, 42, were charged.

Domestic Violence, Old Stage Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 55, was charged.

DEC. 15

Theft of Motor Vehicle Parts, Grove Ave., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Driving While Intoxicated/Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 43, was charged.

DEC. 17

Theft from a Building/Property Damage, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a building, located on personal property and stole miscellaneous items.

DEC. 18

Petit Larceny/Drug Violation, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 40, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 51, was charged.

DEC. 19

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 37, and a Lynchburg woman, 53, were charged.

Petit Larceny, Greenwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole jewelry from a residence.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Rustburg woman, 30, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

