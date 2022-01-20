Amherst County Crime Log: Dec. 5 to Jan. 1

DEC. 5

Robbery: Business w/use of Gun or Simulated Gun, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender entered a business and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 51, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 35, was charged.

5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelt on Rt. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst

DEC. 6

Drug Violation/Possess Drug Paraphernalia, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 35, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Kenmore Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole tools from a garage on private property.

Permanent Maiming another while DWI/Driving while Intoxicated/Assault/Contribute to Delinquency of a Minor/Reckless Driving/Aggressive Driving, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole money from a local business.

DEC. 7

Attempted Petit Larceny, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; unknown offenders attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Other Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an unknown offender stole a trailer parked at a local business.

Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy.

DEC. 8

Bank Note/Coin: Forgery, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender forged a check at a local business.

1 Citation for Farm Use Tags on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

DEC. 9

Assault and Battery/Phone: Damage Line; Prevent Summoning Law Enforcement, Town Court Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 37, was charged.

Obstruction, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 38, was charged.

Obstruction/Public Intoxication, Little Hawk Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 42, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Ebenezer Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 32, was charged.

7 Citations for Overlength Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe

DEC. 10

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Lilydale Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently cashed checks belonging to another individual.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 53, was charged.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on New Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Altered/Forged Registration on New Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Display Front Plate on New Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Following to Close on S Amherst Hwy.

DEC. 11

Aggravated Sexual Battery, S Wood Duck Drive, Madison Heights; a Wyoming man, 40, was charged.

Grand Theft: Auto/Grand Larceny, Shrader Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle and miscellaneous tools from a local business.

Assault and Battery -- Family Member/Violation of Protective Order, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Arrington woman, 38, and a New York man, 47, were charged.

DEC. 12

Driving while Intoxicated, Little Hawk Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 42, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Lakeview Drive, Madison Heights; two Lynchburg men, 44 and 46, were charged.

1 Citation for Fail to Move Over for Emergency Vehicle-Flashing Lights, Old Town Connector in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Stop at Stop Sign on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obtain Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Proof of Insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 3 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

DEC. 13

Property Damage, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

Unauthorized Use/Petit Larceny, Maple Drive, Madison Heights; an un-named offender was charged.

DEC. 15

Public Intoxication, Cedar Gate Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Copper Street, Amherst; a Monroe man, 23, was charged.

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters from vans parked at a local business.

Burglary, Wildwood Acres Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole fishing equipment from a residence.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Evington man, 37, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Cape Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.

DEC. 16

Petit Larceny, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a battery from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Grand Larceny, Tanglewood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Driving while Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Rustburg man, 65, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

DEC. 17

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole money from a customer in a local business.

Assault and Battery, Covey Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 58, was charged.

1 Citation for Possess Title Issued to another on Rt. Lowesville Road in Amherst, 1 Citation for Possess/Use Etc Reg/License Plates on Lowesville Road in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Lowesville Road in Amherst, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Lowesville Road in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Lowesville Road in Amherst, 2 Citations for Expired Inspection on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

DEC. 18

Property Damage/Petit Larceny, Grove Avenue, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

Driving while Intoxicated/Driving Suspended, S Amherst Hwy. Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 36, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 business in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for Fail to Yield oncoming Traffic when Making a Left Turn on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights.

DEC. 19

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 55, was charged.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Buckingham female, 39, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Oak Spring Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 52, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Elon Road, Monroe; an un-named offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

DEC. 20

Attempted Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender attempted to steal merchandise from a local business.

2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe

DEC. 21

Assault and Battery, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 60, was charged.

Property Damage, Woodland Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window to a residence.

2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe,

1 Citation for Use of Cellphone on Patrick Henry Hwy. in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Patrick Henry Hwy. in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Patrick Henry Hwy. in Amherst, 1 Citation for Failure to Obtain Registration on Patrick Henry Hwy. in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Display Front Plates on Patrick Henry Hwy. in Amherst, 1 Citation for No Proof of Insurance on Patrick Henry Hwy. in Amherst.

DEC. 22

1 Citation for Run Stoplight on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.

DEC. 23

Grand Larceny, Fletcher’s Level Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a church.

1 Citation for No Tail Lights on Rt. 29 SB Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No License on Rt. 29 SB Bypass in Madison Heights.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

DEC. 24

Brandishing a Firearm, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 61, was charged.

Drug Violation, W Vail Court, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights, 45, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 41, was charged.

DEC. 25

Violate Protective Order, Holcomb Lane, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 55, was charged.

DEC. 26

1 Citation for Fail to Yield on Rt. 29 S in Madison Heights.

DEC. 27

Grand Larceny, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a pull behind trailer parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 34, was charged.

3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

DEC. 28

Assault and Battery, Hilldale Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 23, and a Lynchburg man, 19, were charged.

Assault and Battery, Izaak Walton Road, Amherst; a Juvenile was charged.

Assault and Battery, River Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 33, was charged.

Malicious Bodily Injury/Burglary, Wildwood Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 41, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Rimrock Lane, Madison Heights; a Concord man, 41, was charged.

DEC. 29

Assault and Battery/Abduction/Threat to Burn, Opus Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 42, was charged.

2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 151 in Amherst, 5 Citations for Overlength Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

DEC. 30

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 151 in Amherst

DEC. 31

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 50, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 S in Amherst.

JAN. 1

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 28, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 36, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 50, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated, Stallion Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 54, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Mount Sinai Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a purse from a vehicle parked at a residence.

1 Citation for Failure to Maintain Control on Izaak Walton Road, Amherst, 1 Citation for No Insurance on Izaak Walton Road in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Insurance on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving: Racing on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Stay to the Right of the Road on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office