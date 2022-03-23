Amherst County Crime Log, Feb. 20 to March 5

FEB. 20

Theft from a Building, Laurel Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole medication from a residence.

Drug Violation, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 26, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Adrian Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a chain saw and miscellaneous copper from a shed located on private property.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 53, was charged.

2 Citations for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 13o in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights.

FEB. 21

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights, 9 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Improper Registration on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No State Inspection on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to Display Front License Plate on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired State Inspection on Patrick Henry Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Patrick Henry Hwy. in Amherst, 3 Citations for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Unregistered Farm Use Tag on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Registration in Possession on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired State Inspection on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Holding Phone while Driving on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

FEB. 22

2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

FEB. 23

Trespass: After Being Forbidden, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Lowesville Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters from 2 vehicles parked at a residence.

Assault and Battery/Law Enforcement Command: Disregard or Elude/Firearm: Poss-Transport by Felon with Violent Offense/Drive Suspended/Obstruction, Cashtown Road, Amherst; a Roseland man, 26, was charged.

Public Intoxication/Trespass: After Being Forbidden, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 26, was charged.

4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

Drug Violation/Possession of Firearm with Drugs/Firearm: Removal of Serial Number/Abuse or Neglect of Child/Possession of Sawed-off Gun, Maple Run Road, Amherst, a Maple Run Road man, 24, was charged.

Drug Violation/Firearm: Removal of Serial Number, Maple Run Road, Amherst; a Hopewell woman, 23, was charged.

FEB. 24

Petit Larceny, Galilee Road, Gladstone; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Property Damage, Pomona Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a mailbox in front of a residence.

FEB. 25

Assault and Battery, Monacan Park Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 35, was charged.

Grand Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Drug Violation, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Catawba man, 37, was charged.

FEB. 26

Petit Larceny/Trespass, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.

1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Main St. in Madison Heights.

FEB. 27

Property Damage, Little Piney, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a lock to a gate and a residence.

Petit Larceny, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Property Damage, Barrington Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a door to a residence.

2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Reckless by Speed on Rt. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N Business in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 151 in Amherst, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Vehicle Inspection: Fail to Correct Defects on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.

FEB. 28

1 Citation for No Operators License on Rocky Hill Road in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Vehicle Inspection: Fail to Correct Defects on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

MARCH 1

4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

MARCH 2

Petit Larceny, Cofflin Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Computer Solicit Minor Prostit/Porn/Sodomy/Phone: Use Profane/Threaten Lang, Cedar Gate Road, Madison Heights; an Madison Heights man, 18, was charged.

Firearm: Possession/Transport by Felon with Violent Offense, Opus Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 42, was charged.

Public Intoxication, E Vail Drive, Madison Heights; a Dillwyn woman, 47, and a Dillwyn man, 62, were charged.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a lawn mower from a residence.

Publix Intoxication, Moorman Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 26, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Main Street in Madison Heights.

MARCH 3

Burglary, Ambrose Rucker Road, Monroe; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous musical instruments.

Petit Larceny, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 42, and an Appomattox woman, 21, were charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Business in Monroe.

MARCH 4

Impersonation of Law Enforcement, Dillard Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender was driving with flashing lights in his vehicle grill posing as law enforcement officer.

Accident: Driver not Report w/ Damage, Buffalo Springs Tpk., Amherst; an unknown offender struck a vehicle and continued on without stopping.

Summon police with Intent to Interfere, East Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 46, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Main Street in Madison Heights

MARCH 5

Assault and Battery, Woodhaven Court, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 43, was charged.

Trespass, Colony Road, Madison Heights; a Leesburg man, 19, a Delaware man, 18, and a Texas man, 19, were charged.

1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 7 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 151 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Failure to Wear Seatbelts on Rt. 151 in Amherst.

