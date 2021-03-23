 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst County Crime Log, Feb. 28 to March 6

Amherst County Crime Log, Feb. 28 to March 6

FEB. 28

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 30, was charged.

MARCH 1

Attempted Arson: Personal Property, Abbitts Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender attempted to set a car on fire at a residence.

MARCH 2

Petit Larceny, Woodvue Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.

MARCH 3

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Pendleton Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money from an individual using a computer.

Assault and Battery, Wells Road, Madison Heights; a Greensboro woman, 27, was charged.

MARCH 4

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet left at a local business.

Driving While Intoxicated/Driving without a License, Toytown Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 64, was charged.

Property Damage, Wildwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a car parked at a residence.

MARCH 5

Identity Fraud, Glade Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a person’s identification to file for unemployment benefits.

Property Damage, Bolling Hill Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 51, was charged.

Driving while Intoxicated/Hit and Run/Property Damage, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 56, was charged.

Firearms Violation, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fired a firearm from a vehicle.

MARCH 6

Public Intoxication, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 41, was charged.

False Pretense/Swindle Game, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender swindled money from an individual via computer.

Grand Larceny, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a log splitter from a residence.

Grand Larceny, Sycamore Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a garage located on personal property.

Assault and Battery, Shady Oak Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert