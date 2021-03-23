Amherst County Crime Log, Feb. 28 to March 6

FEB. 28
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 30, was charged.
MARCH 1
Attempted Arson: Personal Property, Abbitts Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender attempted to set a car on fire at a residence.
MARCH 2
Petit Larceny, Woodvue Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Petit Larceny, Ragland Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.
MARCH 3
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Pendleton Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money from an individual using a computer.
Assault and Battery, Wells Road, Madison Heights; a Greensboro woman, 27, was charged.
MARCH 4
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet left at a local business.
Driving While Intoxicated/Driving without a License, Toytown Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 64, was charged.
Property Damage, Wildwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a car parked at a residence.
MARCH 5
Identity Fraud, Glade Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently used a person’s identification to file for unemployment benefits.
Property Damage, Bolling Hill Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 51, was charged.
Driving while Intoxicated/Hit and Run/Property Damage, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 56, was charged.
Firearms Violation, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fired a firearm from a vehicle.
MARCH 6
Public Intoxication, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 41, was charged.
False Pretense/Swindle Game, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender swindled money from an individual via computer.
Grand Larceny, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a log splitter from a residence.
Grand Larceny, Sycamore Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a garage located on personal property.
Assault and Battery, Shady Oak Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office