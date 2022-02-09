Amherst County Crime Log, Jan. 16 to Jan. 29

JAN. 16

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 28, was charged.

1 Citation for Vehicle Over Length on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

JAN. 17

Grand Larceny, River Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle left parked on the side of the road.

Assault and Battery, Monroe Street, Monroe; a Madison Heights man, 30, was charged.

Destruction of Property/Theft from Motor Vehicle, Chapel Road, Sweet Briar; an unknown offender damage vehicles and stole license plates from vehicles parked at the college.

JAN. 18

Grand Larceny/Property Damage, Little Piney Road, Lowesville; an unknown offender broke into storage containers and stole miscellaneous items.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights.

JAN. 19

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a motor bike from a shed located at a residence.

Grand Larceny, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Gidsville Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole money from a bank account via telephone.

First Offender Violation: Domestic Violence, Brooks Street, Monroe; a Monroe man, 26, was charged.

1 Citation for Improper Use of Farm Tags on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Valid Driver’s License on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for No Registration in Possession on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for No Proof of Insurance on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

JAN. 20

Petit Larceny, Shrader Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole an inspection sticker from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Petit Larceny, Brooks Street, Monroe; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous medication from a residence.

Grand Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 57, was charged.

JAN. 21

Grand Larceny: Auto, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Grand Larceny, Buffalo Springs Tpk., Monroe; an unknown offender stole catalytic converters from vehicles parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Buffalo Springs Tpk., Monroe; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 35, was charged.

2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JAN. 22

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 39, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Cedar Hill Drive, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 20, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Partridge Creek Road, Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 51, was charged.

3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JAN. 24

Assault and Battery, Sandidges Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 31, was charged.

1 Citation for Fail to Obey Highway Sign on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for Fail to Obey Highway Sign on Rt. 29 Business in Madison Heights.

JAN. 25

Grand Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 45, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Roses Mill Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 58, was charged.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 23, was charged.

5 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe

JAN. 26

Public Intoxication, Tattoo Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.

Property Damage, Patrick Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Elon Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole games cameras from private property.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 23, was charged.

1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Improper use of Farm Use Tags on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

JAN. 27

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via the telephone and prepaid gift cards.

3 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe,

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for Fictious Tag on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Registration in Possession on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Proof of Insurance on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights.

JAN. 29

Enter Property to Damage, Country Village Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 21, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 44, and a Madison Heights woman, 37, were charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office

