Amherst County Crime Log, Jan. 17-Jan. 23

JAN. 17 

Public Intoxication, Pine Acres Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 63, was charged.

JAN. 18 

Burglary/Property Damage, Highview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

Burglary/Property Damage, Lynch’s Ferry Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

JAN. 19

Grand Larceny, Kenmore Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a bus parked on public property.

Strangulation/Assault & Battery, Monroe Street, Monroe; a Monroe man, 41, was charged.

Burglary, Crabapple Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole a firearm.

Assault, Jabo Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 25 was charged.

JAN. 20 

Attempted Car Jacking/Drug Possession, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Goode man, 30, was charged.

JAN. 22

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 38, was charged.

JAN. 23

Public Intoxication, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 40, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office 

