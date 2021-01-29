Amherst County Crime Log, Jan. 17-Jan. 23

JAN. 17
Public Intoxication, Pine Acres Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 63, was charged.
JAN. 18
Burglary/Property Damage, Highview Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.
Burglary/Property Damage, Lynch’s Ferry Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.
JAN. 19
Grand Larceny, Kenmore Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a bus parked on public property.
Strangulation/Assault & Battery, Monroe Street, Monroe; a Monroe man, 41, was charged.
Burglary, Crabapple Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole a firearm.
Assault, Jabo Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 25 was charged.
JAN. 20
Attempted Car Jacking/Drug Possession, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Goode man, 30, was charged.
JAN. 22
Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 38, was charged.
JAN. 23
Public Intoxication, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 40, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office