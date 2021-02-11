 Skip to main content
Amherst County Crime Log: Jan. 24 to Feb. 6

JAN. 24

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 55, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 22, was charged.

Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 27, was charged.

JAN. 25

Property Damage, Sycamore Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damage the door to a vehicle parked at a residence.

Identity Theft, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained personal information via a phone call.

JAN. 26

Malicious Wounding/Obstruction, Ivy Hill Lane, Monroe; a Monroe man, 24, was charged.

JAN. 27

Grand Larceny: Vehicle, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.

Property Damage, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.

JAN. 28

Bank Notes: Forgery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender attempted to pass a counterfeit bill at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lawrenceville woman, 22, was charged.

Strangulation, Richmond Hwy., Amherst; an Amherst man, 50, was charged.

Petit Larceny/Property Damage, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle and stole miscellaneous items from it while parked at a residence.

JAN. 29

Grand Larceny, Grove Avenue, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently stole money from a resident via the telephone and gift cards.

JAN. 30

Property Damage, Elon Road, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged a window to a residence.

FEB. 1

Property Damage, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged mailbox in front of a residence.

FEB. 3

Petit Larceny, Dogwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a residence.

Grand Larceny, Sweet Briar College, Sweet Briar; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at the college.

Public Intoxication/Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 26, was charged.

FEB. 4

Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 23, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Elon Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole wiring from a job site.

FEB. 5

Petit Larceny, Communication Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Secluded Acres Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

FEB. 6

Grand Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone left lying in a shopping cart.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; unknown offenders were seen steeling merchandise from a local business.

Obtain Money by False Pretense, Melwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via Facebook and Cash Apt for alleged items for sale

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle/Elude/Driving without a License/Reckless Driving, U.S. 29 North, Amherst; a Maryland man, 35, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office 

