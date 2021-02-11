Amherst County Crime Log: Jan. 24 to Feb. 6

JAN. 24
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 55, was charged.
Public Intoxication, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 22, was charged.
Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 27, was charged.
JAN. 25
Property Damage, Sycamore Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damage the door to a vehicle parked at a residence.
Identity Theft, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained personal information via a phone call.
JAN. 26
Malicious Wounding/Obstruction, Ivy Hill Lane, Monroe; a Monroe man, 24, was charged.
JAN. 27
Grand Larceny: Vehicle, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a local business.
Property Damage, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence.
JAN. 28
Bank Notes: Forgery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender attempted to pass a counterfeit bill at a local business.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lawrenceville woman, 22, was charged.
Strangulation, Richmond Hwy., Amherst; an Amherst man, 50, was charged.
Petit Larceny/Property Damage, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle and stole miscellaneous items from it while parked at a residence.
JAN. 29
Grand Larceny, Grove Avenue, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently stole money from a resident via the telephone and gift cards.
JAN. 30
Property Damage, Elon Road, Monroe; an unknown offender damaged a window to a residence.
FEB. 1
Property Damage, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged mailbox in front of a residence.
FEB. 3
Petit Larceny, Dogwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a residence.
Grand Larceny, Sweet Briar College, Sweet Briar; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at the college.
Public Intoxication/Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 26, was charged.
FEB. 4
Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 23, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Elon Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole wiring from a job site.
FEB. 5
Petit Larceny, Communication Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Petit Larceny, Secluded Acres Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.
FEB. 6
Grand Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a cell phone left lying in a shopping cart.
Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; unknown offenders were seen steeling merchandise from a local business.
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Melwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money via Facebook and Cash Apt for alleged items for sale
Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle/Elude/Driving without a License/Reckless Driving, U.S. 29 North, Amherst; a Maryland man, 35, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office