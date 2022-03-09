Amherst County Crime Log, Jan. 29 to Feb. 19

JAN. 29

1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy in Amherst, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Not Carry License on Person on Rt. 29 Bus. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on Rt. 29 Bus. in Madison Heights.

JAN. 30

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 34, was charged.

Drug Violation, Vintage Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst County man, 49, was charged.

3 Citations for Reckless Driving: Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possess/Forged for Plates/Decals on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Make/Use Counterfeit Veh. Inspection Sticker on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 Bus. in Madison Heights, 5 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe.

JAN. 31

Grand Larceny, Laurel Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm and some change from a residence.

Petit Larceny, Sandidges Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a RV parked at a residence.

Grand Larceny, Hick’s Farm Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 20, was charged.

FEB. 1

Destruction of Property, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence.

1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Galts Mill Road in Madison Heights

FEB. 2

Petit Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.

Carry Concealed Weapon/Receive Stolen or Aid in Concealing Firearm, Rt. 210 in Madison Heights; a 20 year old male was charged.

3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Main Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Tag on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights

FEB. 3

2 Citations for Driving Suspended on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Fail to have Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Violation of Farm Use Tags on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for 1 Citation for Failure to Submit Certificate of Insurance on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Defective Equipment on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Possess/Forge Decals/Plates on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 4

False Identify Self to Law Enforcement, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 39, was charged.

Accident: Driver not Report, Unattended, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 24, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Seminole Drive in Madison Heights.

FEB. 5

Driving While Intoxicated/Driving without License/Expired Registration/Operate Uninsured Vehicle, Galts Mill Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 35, was charged.

Assault, Hico Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 36, was charged.

1 Citation for Improp./Fict. Reg./Title/Plate on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Farm Veh. Use Violation on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving w/o a License on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Signs on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus. In Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 6

2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus. In Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

FEB. 7

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 8

Property Damage, Fifth Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender broke into a residence.

Driving While Intoxicated, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; a Roanoke man, 32, was charged.

4 Citations for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on N Amherst Hwy. in Amherst, 11 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fictitious/Switched Plates on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Proof on Insurance on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Expired State Inspection on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Display Front Plate on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, I Citation for No Operators License in Poss. on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.

FEB. 9

Grand Larceny/Petit Larceny, Fourth Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle and miscellaneous items from the vehicle that was parked in front of the residence, the vehicle was later recovered in Lynchburg.

Petit Larceny, Clark Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Main Street, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole keys from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Shoplifting, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 58, was charged.

Shoplifting, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 32, was charged.

Drugs: Possess w/Intent to Manuf/Sell, Dulwich Drive, Amherst; an Amherst man, 51, was charged.

2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 7 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 10

Burglary/Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 41, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Arrington man, 18, was charged.

3 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 S in Amherst, 3 Citation for Failure to Obey Lawfully Erected Sign on Rt. 29 S in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 S in Amherst, 2 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights.

FEB. 11

Petit Larceny, Kentmore Farm Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Property Damage, N Fork Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a lock to a shed on personal property.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 N Bus., 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 12

Assault and Battery, Estelles Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 58, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Register Vehicle on Rt. 29 N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bus. N in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst.

FEB. 13

Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Arrington man, 33, was charged.

Trespass: After Being Forbidden/Indecent Exposure, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.

Drug Violation, Rt. 163, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 53, was charged.

Drug Violation, Rt. 29 Bus., Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 19, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended n Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 14

Grand Larceny: Auto Theft, Earley Farm Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence, the vehicle was later recovered.

Property Damage, Stage Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a door to a residence.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Grand Larceny: Firearm, Cedar Crest Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 Bus. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Operate Uninsured Vehicle on Rt. 29 Bus. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bus. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Have a Vehicle Inspected on Rt. 29 Bus. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bus. in Madison Heights.

FEB. 15

Bank Notes: Forgery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender passed a counterfeit bill at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Dillard Hill Road, Roseland; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny/Property Damage, Dillard Hill Road, Roseland; an unknown offender stole a game camera and damaged another that was located on private property.

Driving While Intoxicated/Refusal, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Forest woman, 52, was charged.

8 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Fail to Obey Lawfully Erected Signs on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

FEB. 16

Property Damage, Brightwell’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a window to a vehicle parked at a residence.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.

1 Citation for Refusal on Rt. 29 S in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired State Inspection on Izaak Walton Road in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Driving Revoked on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Display Front Plate on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fictitious/Switching Plates on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 9 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Madison Heights, 2 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 17

Credit Card Larceny/Petit Larceny, Rocky Hill Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole credit cards and cash from a vehicle parked on public property.

Petit Larceny, Shrader Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole copper from a local business.

Property Damage/Grand Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle and stole miscellaneous items from the vehicle that was parked at a local business.

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 4 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights.

FEB. 18

Grand Larceny: Auto Theft, Iron Bridge Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a truck parked at a residence, Vehicle has since been recovered.

Driving While Intoxicated/Possession of Stolen Goods, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; a Monroe woman, 43, was charged.

Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a wallet left at a local business.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Monroe woman, 35, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated/Driving w/o a License/Fugitive: Arrest on Felony, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Chatham man, 62, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated/Driving after Forfeiture of License, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 32, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Dixie Airport Road in Madison Heights, 9 Citations for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Failure to Register Vehicle on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving w/o Insurance on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 N Bypass in Madison Heights, 7 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N Bus in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Drive Revoked on Rt. 29 Bus S in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Misuse of Farm Use Tags on Rt. 29 Bus S in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Yield to Emergency Vehicle on Rt. 29 N in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving without a License on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 5 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 N.

FEB. 19

Public Intoxication, Elon Road, Monroe; a Pamplin man, 33, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 20, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 Bus in Madison Heights, 6 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst,1 Citation for Expired Registration on Lynn Street in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Over Length Vehicle on Rt. 60 in Amherst.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office