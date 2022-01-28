Amherst County Crime Log: Jan. 9 to Jan. 15

JAN. 9

4 Citations for Vehicle Over Length on Rt. 130 in Monroe, 4 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for No Registration on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights.

JAN. 10

2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Driving/Not Under Control on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Hit and Run/Leave Scene on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights.

JAN. 11

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst County man, 37, was charged.

1 Citation for Expired Registration on Sunset Drive in Amherst, 1 Citation for Expired/No Inspection on Sunset Drive in Amherst, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Move Over on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Display Front Tag on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Display Stickers on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Fail to Move Over on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights,

1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving by Speed on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for by Speeding on Rt. 29 Bypass in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Patrick Henry Hwy. in Amherst, 1 Citation for No O.L. in Possession on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Inspection on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights.

JAN. 12

Assault and Battery, Savage Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 44, was charged.

1 Citation for Use of Cell Phone on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy. in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights.

JAN. 13

Burglary, Puppy Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender broke into a residence and stole miscellaneous items.

JAN. 14

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg woman, 30, was charged.

1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Reckless Driving on Rt. 130 in Madison Heights, 1 citation for No Proof of Insurance on Rt. 29 N Business in Amherst, 1 Citation for Fail to Stop at Stop Sign at Main Street and Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 2 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 163 in Madison Heights.

JAN. 15

Drug Violation/Drug Possession with Intent/Prisoner Possess Chemical Unlawfully Received/False Identify Self to LEO/Reckless Driving/Driving Suspended/Obstruction, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Waynesboro man, 35, was charged.

Drug Violation/Hit & Run/Elude/Reckless Driving/Driving Suspended/Expired Rejection Sticker, Amelon Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 31, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Shelter Lane, Amherst; an Amherst man, 25, was charged.

Assault and Battery/Strangulation, Quail Run, Amherst; an Amherst man, 40, was charged.

1 Citation for Ignition Interlock Violation at Dixie Airport Road and Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on S Amherst Hwy in Madison Heights, 1 Citation for Speeding on Rt. 210 in Madison Heights, 3 Citations for Speeding on Rt. 29 in Amherst, 1 Citation for Driving Suspended on Rt. 29 in Amherst.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office