Amherst County Crime Log, July 18 to Aug. 7

JULY 18
Assault and Battery, Sandidge’s Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 31, was charged.
Assault and Battery/Strangulation, Stage Road, Amherst; a Lynchburg man, 28, was charged.
JULY 19
Property Damage, Erin Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a garage door to a residence.
JULY 20
Grand Larceny, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a lawn mower from a residence.
Assault and Battery, Ridgecrest Drive, Monroe; a Monroe man, 43, year was charged.
JULY 21
Law Enforcement Command: Disregard or Elude, Kenmore Road, Amherst; a Lynchburg woman, 29, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Driving While Intoxicated/Reckless Driving, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; an Ohio man, 28, was charged.
JULY 22
Assault and Battery, Phelps Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 63, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; Charges pending.
Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 28, was charged.
JULY 23
Petit Larceny, s Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a storage unit.
Driving While Intoxicated, Rt. 29, Amherst; an Amherst man, 44, was charged.
JULY 24
Grand Larceny, Ebenezer Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a residence.
Petit Larceny/Enter a Property to Damage/Trespass, Monroe Street, Monroe; an unknown offender broke into a residence damaging the door and stole miscellaneous items.
Petit Larceny, Turner Creek Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole tires from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Assault and Battery, Edinburgh, Amherst; an Amherst man, 38, year old was charged.
Three traffic summons for over-length trucks on Virginia 130 Madison Heights
JULY 25
Driving While Intoxicated, Williams Store Road, Monroe; a Lynchburg man, 24, was charged.
Five Traffic Summons, overlength trucks on Virginia 130, Madison Heights
JULY 27
Forcible Rape, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 27, was charged.
Phone: Injure/Tap Line: Copy Obstruct / Assault and Battery, S Coolwell Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 35, was charged.
Assault and Battery, Pierces Mill Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 55, was charged.
Traffic Summons: 1 summons was issued for speeding on U.S.29 in Amherst
JULY 28
Public Intoxication, Second Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 46, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Buy or Receive Stolen Goods/Assault, Amelon Square Plaza, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 36, and an Amherst man, 37, were charged.
Credit Card Fraud, Safeway Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received money from a credit card.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Appomattox woman, 19, was charged.
24 Traffic Summons: 16 summons were issued for speeding, 1 summons for driving without a license, 4 summons for reckless driving, 2 summons for vehicle inspection and 1 summons for expired registration on U.S. 29 in Amherst
JULY 29
Property Damage, Yankee View Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender damage a door to a shed located on private property.
Obstruction without Threat, Foreston Manor Dr., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 61, was charged.
10 Traffic Summons: 1 for Expired Registration on S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights, 2 for Speeding on Virginia 210, Madison Heights, 1 for Driving Suspended on Virginia 151, Amherst, 1 for Fail to have Vehicle inspected on Virginia 151, Amherst, 1 for Improper Registration on Rt. 151, Amherst, 1 for Fail to Have Vehicle Inspected on U.S. 29 in Madison Heights, 3 for Speeding on U.S. 29, Amherst
JULY 30
Grand Larceny, Kilmarnock Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently stole money from an individual’s account.
JULY 31
Public Intoxication, Toytown Road, Amherst; an Amherst man, 46, was charged.
Assault and Battery, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an Amherst woman, 24, was charged.
2 Traffic Summons: 1 for Expired Registration/Plates, Virginia 163 in Madison Heights and 1 for Reckless Driving on Old Wright Shop Road
AUG. 1
1 Traffic Summons for Driving w/o a License and 1 for Improper Tags on Lakeview Drive in Madison Heights
Petit Larceny, Shrader Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.
AUG. 2
Obtain Money: False Pretense, Casey Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently received money via computer and false loan scam.
Grand Larceny of Firearm, Johns Creek Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a vehicle parked at a residence.
Destruction of Property, Colony Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged windows to a building.
Reproduce and Transmit/Sell Child Porn, Plantation Court, Amherst; an Amherst man, 33, was charged.
Petit Larceny/Drug Violation, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lovingston woman, 32, was charged.
AUG. 3
Destruction of Property, Izaak Walton Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged vehicles parked at a residence.
Destruction of Property, Sandidges Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a sign at a church.
Assault and Battery/Phone: Prevent Summoning Law Enforcement, Pomona Court, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 34, was charged.
AUG. 4
Breaking and Entering/Trespass, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an Appomattox woman, 21, was charged.
AUG. 5
Drug Violation, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; a Concord man, 35, was charged.
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender fraudulently obtained money from an individual via computer and gift cards.
Child Porn: Reproduce, Transmit or sell, Plantation Court, Amherst; an Amherst man, 33, was charged.
AUG. 6
Petit Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items left at a local business.
AUG. 7
Property Damage/Unlawfully Throw, Shoot at Car, Seminole Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender threw an object at a vehicle damaging the windows.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office