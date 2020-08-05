You have permission to edit this article.
Amherst County Crime Log, July 19-July 25

JULY 19

Assault and Battery, Robin Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 44, was charged.

Grand Larceny, Sprouse Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.

JULY 20

Trespass, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 26, was charged.

Unauthorized Use, River Road, Madison Heights; an unnamed offender failed to return a vehicle within a reasonable amount of time.

Petit Larceny, Grove Avenue, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.

JULY 21

False Pretense/Swindle/Confidence Game, Sage Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender swindle money from an individual via a phone call.

Possession of Stolen Property, Concealed Weapon by convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Improper Registration, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Lynch Station man, 33, was charged.

JULY 23

Hit and Run, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender hit a vehicle and continued on.

JULY 25

Public Intoxication, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 33, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated, Elude, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; an Amherst man, 57, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

