Amherst County Crime Log, July 19-July 25

JULY 19
Assault and Battery, Robin Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 44, was charged.
Grand Larceny, Sprouse Drive, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a firearm from a residence.
JULY 20
Trespass, Winesap Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights woman, 26, was charged.
Unauthorized Use, River Road, Madison Heights; an unnamed offender failed to return a vehicle within a reasonable amount of time.
Petit Larceny, Grove Avenue, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole license plates from a vehicle parked at a local business.
JULY 21
False Pretense/Swindle/Confidence Game, Sage Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender swindle money from an individual via a phone call.
Possession of Stolen Property, Concealed Weapon by convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Improper Registration, Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights; a Lynch Station man, 33, was charged.
JULY 23
Hit and Run, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender hit a vehicle and continued on.
JULY 25
Public Intoxication, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 33, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated, Elude, S Amherst Hwy., Monroe; an Amherst man, 57, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
