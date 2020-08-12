Amherst County Crime Log, July 26-July 30

JULY 26
Grand Larceny, Oakwood Drive, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.
Grand Larceny, Country Living Lane, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a vehicle parked at a residence.
Assault and Battery, Wildwood Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 40, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amherst woman, 47, was charged.
JULY 28
Public Intoxication, Monacan Park Road, Madison Heights; a Concord man, 39, was charged.
Grand Larceny, Cedar Gate Road, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole kayaks from a residence.
Grand Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a local business.
JULY 30
Petit Larceny, Trespassing, Turkey Mountain Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a game camera from personal property.
Obtain Money by False Pretense, Stage Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently stole money from an account via phone and internet.
Assault, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 34, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
