Amherst County Crime Log, July 30 to Aug. 7

JULY 30
Petit Larceny, Trespassing, Turkey Mountain Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a game camera from personal property.Obtain Money by False Pretense, Stage Road, Amherst; an unknown offender fraudulently stole money from an account via phone and internet.Assault, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 34, was charged.
AUG. 4
Petit Larceny, Shelter Lane, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a heater from government property.Assault and Battery, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 21, was charged. Assault and Battery/Brandishing a Firearm/Abduction/Strangulation, Skyview Drive, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 24, was charged. Driving While Intoxicated, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Appomattox man, 26, was charged. Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Izaak Walton Road, Madison Heights; an unnamed offender stole a vehicle from a residence.
AUG. 5
Fail to Stop for Police: Attempt to Escape/Elude, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; a Lynchburg man, 22, was charged. Public Intoxication, Elon Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 23, was charged.
AUG. 6
Grand Larceny, Old Town Connector, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a local business.
AUG. 7
Petit Larceny, S Coolwell Rd, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a residence. Firearm: Possession by Nonviolent Felon, Dixie Airport Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 51, was charged.
AUG. 8
Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Cedar Gate Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole cash from a vehicle parked at a residence.Property Damage, Mount Horeb Road, Amherst; an unknown offender damaged a building on personal property. Public Intoxication, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 55, was charged. Petit Larceny, Elon Road, Monroe; an unknown offender stole a Weed Eater from a residence.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff’s Office
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!