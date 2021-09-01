Amherst County Crime Log, July 4 to July 17

JULY 4
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 36, was charged.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Evington man, 35, was charged.
Driving While Intoxicated, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 62, was charged.
JULY 5
Public Intoxication/Trespass/Caring a Firearm while Intoxicated, Shearingham Drive, Madison Heights; a Gladstone man, 29, was charged.
JULY 6
Grand Larceny, Shawnee Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a building located on personal property.
Assault and Battery, Riverville Road, Gladstone; a Gladstone man, 53, was charged.
JULY 7
Driving While Intoxicated/Fail to Obey Traffic Lights, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 51, was charged.
JULY 8
Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle parked at a local business.
Property Damage, Tyree Circle, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence and then left the scene.
JULY 9
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amelia Courthouse woman, 52, was charged.
Public Intoxication, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.
JULY 10
Assault and Battery, Scott’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 43, was charged.
Assault and Battery, Oakland Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 29, was charged.
JULY 11
Trespass, Colony Road, Madison Heights; two Lynchburg men, 21 and 23, and a Forest man, 22, were charged.
JULY 12
Trespass, Second Street, Madison Heights; two Madison Heights men, 40 and 35, were charged.
JULY 13
Violation of Protective Order, Trespass, Drug Violation, Courtland Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 24, was charged.
Drug Violation, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Woody’s Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 57, and a Lynchburg man, 39, were charged.
False Identify Self to Law Enforcement, Warwick Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 48, was charged.
Receive Stolen Goods, Courtland Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 24, was charged.
JULY 14
Petit Larceny, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a spare tire from a vehicle parked at a residence.
JULY 15
Fleeing From Law Enforcement, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Shipman man, 25, was charged.
JULY 16
Grand Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.
Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.
JULY 17
Grand Larceny: Auto Theft, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 19, was charged.
Unauthorized Use/Drug Violation/Driving without a License/Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, River Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 30, was charged.
Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office