Amherst County Crime Log, July 4 to July 17
JULY 4

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; a Lynchburg man, 36, was charged.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Evington man, 35, was charged.

Driving While Intoxicated, Amelon Road, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 62, was charged.

JULY 5

Public Intoxication/Trespass/Caring a Firearm while Intoxicated, Shearingham Drive, Madison Heights; a Gladstone man, 29, was charged.

JULY 6

Grand Larceny, Shawnee Court, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a building located on personal property.

Assault and Battery, Riverville Road, Gladstone; a Gladstone man, 53, was charged.

JULY 7

Driving While Intoxicated/Fail to Obey Traffic Lights, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Monroe man, 51, was charged.

JULY 8

Grand Larceny, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous tools from a vehicle parked at a local business.

Property Damage, Tyree Circle, Madison Heights; an unknown offender damaged a vehicle parked at a residence and then left the scene.

JULY 9

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an Amelia Courthouse woman, 52, was charged.

Public Intoxication, Seminole Plaza, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 28, was charged.

JULY 10

Assault and Battery, Scott’s Mill Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 43, was charged.

Assault and Battery, Oakland Drive, Madison Heights; an Amherst man, 29, was charged.

JULY 11

Trespass, Colony Road, Madison Heights; two Lynchburg men, 21 and 23, and a Forest man, 22, were charged.

JULY 12

Trespass, Second Street, Madison Heights; two Madison Heights men, 40 and 35, were charged.

JULY 13

Violation of Protective Order, Trespass, Drug Violation, Courtland Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 24, was charged.

Drug Violation, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Woody’s Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 57, and a Lynchburg man, 39, were charged.

False Identify Self to Law Enforcement, Warwick Street, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 48, was charged.

Receive Stolen Goods, Courtland Lane, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 24, was charged.

JULY 14

Petit Larceny, Boxwood Farm Road, Amherst; an unknown offender stole a spare tire from a vehicle parked at a residence.

JULY 15

Fleeing From Law Enforcement, S Amherst Hwy., Madison Heights; a Shipman man, 25, was charged.

JULY 16

Grand Larceny, River James Shopping Center, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

Petit Larceny, Madison Heights Square, Madison Heights; an unknown offender stole miscellaneous items from a local business.

JULY 17

Grand Larceny: Auto Theft, N Amherst Hwy., Amherst; a Madison Heights man, 19, was charged.

Unauthorized Use/Drug Violation/Driving without a License/Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, River Road, Madison Heights; a Madison Heights man, 30, was charged.

Source: Amherst County Sheriff's Office

